Mansfield’s comeback victory over AFC Wimbledon was much-needed – Nigel Clough

By Press Association
August 16 2022, 11.07pm
Nigel Clough’s Mansfield saw off AFC Wimbledon (Tim Goode/PA)
Nigel Clough’s Mansfield saw off AFC Wimbledon (Tim Goode/PA)

Mansfield boss Nigel Clough admitted Tuesday night’s 5-2 League Two comeback thrashing of 10-men AFC Wimbledon was much-needed.

After losing three of their first four games, the Stags came from 2-0 down to see off the Dons in style after the visitors had Chris Gunter sent off for retaliation after Stephen Quinn had kicked the ball at him at 2-2 just before the break.

“We needed that win,” said Clough.

“We’ve been playing well but we still need results and tonight will certainly help us in that department – the way we did it as well.

“The quality of the goals tonight were excellent.”

Dons were unhappy with the red card and the penalty that let Stags back in but Clough said: “George Lapslie said he thought it was a penalty – he just caught him. And I didn’t see too many protests from their players.

“For the sending-off, Quinny has got involved.

“He kicked the ball when the free-kick was given, it hit their lad, who was angry and grabbed him round the throat. The rules say that’s a sending-off.”

Nathan Young-Coombes twice set up Josh Davison in the first 16 minutes to put Dons in charge.

But Rhys Oates began the comeback from a 32nd-minute penalty and – nine minutes later – Lapslie headed Stags level before Gunter’s dismissal.

It was one-way traffic after the break as a deflected George Maris shot made it 3-2 after 56 minutes, Riley Harbottle headed a fourth after 70 minutes and Will Swan added a fifth from close range near the end.

Dons boss Johnnie Jackson said: “It was obviously a disappointing result. We started the game really well, scored two good goals and looked really dangerous in that period.

“But Mansfield worked their way back into the game, they are a good side, and clawed us back at 2-2.

“My gut instinct was it wasn’t a penalty at the time. I have looked at it and it’s still inconclusive, so I am disappointed the referee gave it.

“Then the sending-off changes the game.

“I don’t like a world where my player can be on the ground and have the ball kicked in his face, get up, react with a little shove, their man goes down like he’s been shot and my man gets sent off.

“He is now going to miss three games and it’s cost us tonight.

“I get that’s football and you can’t react like that, but it doesn’t sit well with me that you can kick a ball at a man when he’s down on the ground and nothing happens to you but my man gets sent off for an innocuous reaction. I guess that’s football.”

