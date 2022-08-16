Maidenhead continue strong start with win over Altrincham By Press Association August 16 2022, 11.19pm Maidenhead moved into the top five of the National League with a 2-0 win over Altrincham (Nigel French/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Maidenhead saw off Altrincham 2-0 at York Road to move into the top five of the early Vanarama National League standings. Adrian Clifton put Maidenhead ahead after 12 minutes when he nicked the ball from Altrincham goalkeeper Dermot Mee to slot home. Clifton almost added a second just before the break but his shot whistled wide of a post. Maidenhead sewed up the points in the final minute as Altrincham presser for an equaliser. Cole Kpekawa’s header found its way through to Shawn McCoulsky and the striker reacted quickest to the loose ball. The defeat leaves Altrincham in the relegation zone with only two points from their opening three games. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Elon Musk teases idea of buying Manchester United Emma Raducanu beats Serena Williams in straight sets in Cincinnati Vincent Kompany says Burnley cannot afford to ‘store players’ after home draw Rob Edwards quiet on Ismaila Sarr future after forward misses Watford draw Brighton sign full-back Pervis Estupinan from Villarreal Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens sees draw at Swindon as two points dropped Wayne Brown pays tribute to long-serving Tom Eastman after late winner Jon Brady loves Northampton’s battling spirit and praises his goalscorers ‘We did every part of the game well’ – Michael Duff on Barnsley’s display Ryan Lowe not concerned by lack of goals as Preston keep another clean sheet More from The Courier Third dog dies in mysterious circumstances in Fife neighbourhood 0 Dylan Levitt injury update as Dundee United sweat over ex-Manchester United starlet 0 5 things you need to know about the next prime minister after Perth leader… Firefighters battle blaze at the back of Kirkcaldy High street Multiple emergency services called to 'disturbance' at rural property south of Perth 12 weeks of work to fix flooding on Arbroath cycle path gets under way 0