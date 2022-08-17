Emma Raducanu beats Serena Williams in straight sets in Cincinnati

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Emma Raducanu beats Serena Williams in straight sets in Cincinnati

By Press Association
August 17 2022, 2.35am Updated: August 17 2022, 8.05am
Emma Raducanu defeated Serena Williams 6-4 6-0 in their first and likely last encounter on the court (Aaron Doster/AP)
Emma Raducanu defeated Serena Williams 6-4 6-0 in their first and likely last encounter on the court (Aaron Doster/AP)

Emma Raducanu defeated Serena Williams 6-4 6-0 in their first and likely last encounter on the court.

Williams, 40, struggled to find consistency in just her fourth match of the season, giving up 12 unforced errors while making just 11 winners in the first round of the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati.

Meanwhile, the 10th-seeded Brit settled in to her rhythm early, breaking the 23-time major champion twice in the opening set before racing away in the second to claim her 12th win of the season.

The 19-year-old paid tribute to Williams in her on-court interview after the match.

“I think we all need to just honour Serena and her amazing career,” she said.

“I’m so grateful for the experience of being able to play her and for our careers to cross over.

“Everything that she’s achieved is so inspirational and it was a true honour to share the court with her.”

Raducanu hit just one unforced error in her victory over Williams and intends to take all the momentum she can into her next match against another WTA Tour veteran in Victoria Azarenka.

“I think it’s important to really cherish the wins, because I think that if anything, this year has taught me that the wins don’t come by easily,” said Raducanu, who has struggled with blisters on her hands.

“No matter what win that is, it means a lot to any athlete, and I definitely am going to take it in, be really proud of myself.”

Raducanu added: “It is a fast turnover tomorrow, and I probably have got 12 hours until I’m back on site. I’m playing another slam champion, so it’s obviously going to be really difficult. Just going to try to prepare as best as possible.”

Victoria Azarenka
Former world number one Victoria Azarenka presents another challenge (Steven Paston/PA)

Belarusian former world number one Azarenka overcame Kaia Kanepi in the opening round.

Looking ahead to the match, Raducanu said: “I remember more recently when she was playing in the US Open and made the final in 2020 during the bubble, I was studying for my exams.

“I hadn’t played tennis in like two, three months, and I was kind of just dreaming that one day I’m going to play on Ashe (Arthur Ashe Stadium at Flushing Meadows), and one day I’m going to be at that level and playing these great players myself. Everything felt so far away.”

