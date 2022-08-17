Kate joins forces with Roger Federer for charity tennis event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kate joins forces with Roger Federer for charity tennis event

By Press Association
August 17 2022, 10.30am Updated: August 17 2022, 2.36pm
The Duchess of Cambridge reacts as she plays with British US Open champion Emma Raducanu during an event hosted by the LTA Youth programme (Jeremy Selwyn/Evening Standard/PA)
The Duchess of Cambridge reacts as she plays with British US Open champion Emma Raducanu during an event hosted by the LTA Youth programme (Jeremy Selwyn/Evening Standard/PA)

The Duchess of Cambridge has teamed up with tennis star Roger Federer to announce a charity collaboration to raise money for disadvantaged and vulnerable children.

The Laver Cup Open Practice Day will be staged on September 22 at The O2 in London.

Fans will get the chance to watch Federer and other tennis greats including Sir Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal from Team Europe and Team World during their final on-court practice for the competition.

Wimbledon 2019 – Day Thirteen – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Roger Federer is presented with the runners-up trophy by Kate at Wimbledon in 2019 (Mike Egerton/PA)

Tickets go on sale on Monday August 22.

The event will raise money for two organisations of which Kate is patron – Action for Children and the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA), whose charitable arm is the LTA Tennis Foundation.

The collaboration between the Laver Cup, which was co-founded by Federer, and the two charities was Kate’s idea, Kensington Palace said.

The Laver Cup will also host a day of tennis in east London, attended by Kate and Federer, for children aged eight to 15 drawn from those supported by Action for Children and youngsters from the local area who are part of the LTA Serves programme.

Federer tweeted he was excited to announce the Laver Cup was partnering with the duchess this year, adding: “Thank you for your support, and I look forward to seeing you in London!”

Kate, who is a passionate tennis fan, is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC), the organisation which stages Wimbledon.

Federer is Prince George’s favourite player, and the 20-times grand slam champion has given coaching tips to the prince in the past, playing him after meeting the royal youngster at the home of Kate’s parents in Bucklebury, Berkshire, in 2019.

The Swiss player revealed George had a “good technique”.

Federer – a long-time friend of the Middleton family – and his wife Mirka were guests at the wedding of the duchess’s sister Pippa in 2017.

And Kate once confessed in a BBC documentary that Federer was her mother Carole’s secret crush, saying: “Roger is my mother’s heartthrob. I don’t think she will mind me saying that. I think he probably knows that too.”

Kate presented Federer with his runners-up plate after his 2019 Wimbledon men’s final defeat by Novak Djokovic.

Known for her competitiveness, Kate played a practice session with US Open women’s champion Emma Raducanu during a homecoming event in September last year.

Kensington Palace said the duchess is “passionate about supporting grassroots tennis and encouraging young people from all backgrounds to become involved in the sport”.

Wimbledon 2021 – Day Seven – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Roger Federer at Wimbledon in 2021 (John Walton/PA)

Donations raised for Action for Children will help provide practical and emotional care and support for vulnerable youngsters and their families, with the charity also making sure they can have fun through activities and days out.

The money will also fund 50 new LTA Serves tennis coaching programmes for children in some of the most deprived areas of the country, including near The O2 in London, as a lasting legacy of the Laver Cup.

The prestigious cup was set up in 2017 in honour of Australian tennis legend Rod Laver.

Played on a distinctive black court, the three-day team competition sees rivals become teammates as six of the best players from Europe compete against six of their counterparts from the rest of the world.

Federer will join Sir Andy, Djokovic, Nadal, Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas in Team Europe to face America’s Taylor Fritz, Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime and Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman, among others, from Team World.

