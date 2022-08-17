Giovanni van Bronckhorst hails Antonio Colak for ‘fighting’ to stay on pitch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Giovanni van Bronckhorst hails Antonio Colak for ‘fighting’ to stay on pitch

By Press Association
August 17 2022, 11.57am
Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst, pictured, sang the praises of Antonio Colak
Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst, pictured, sang the praises of Antonio Colak (Steve Welsh/PA)

Giovanni van Bronckhorst hailed in-form Rangers striker Antonio Colak as he explained his reasons for keeping Alfredo Morelos on the bench against PSV Eindhoven on Tuesday night.

Croatia international Colak scored for a fourth successive game in the 2-2 Champions League play-off first-leg draw with the talented Dutch side at Ibrox.

Ruud van Nistelrooy’s side took the lead in the 37th minute through defender Ibrahim Sangare before Colak, signed from PAOK this summer, cleverly finished off a slick Gers move to level the tie three minutes later.

A horror mistake in the 69th minute from PSV keeper Walter Benitez saw him fumble Tom Lawrence’s free-kick over the line but visiting defender Armando Obispo headed in from a corner with 12 minutes remaining and despite the popular Colombia striker Morelos being among the substitutes, Colak stayed on until the end.

Rangers’ Antonio Colak celebrates scoring against PSV Eindhoven
Rangers' Antonio Colak celebrates scoring against PSV Eindhoven

Van Bronckhorst said: “He (Colak) is important because again he scores a goal. It was an excellent goal, a great finish, a great touch and the work he does when we don’t have the ball – his energy gives us a lot of times when we can press them at the right times.

“So happy with his performances and also with his goals.

“Antonio played really well so I didn’t want to change it to bring him (Morelos) on.

“Antonio was in the game, he was fighting, he was putting on pressure, he was dangerous, he was strong.

“I know we have five substitutes but sometimes you have to sub when you want to change something or get some freshness in and for me, Antonio didn’t need that.”

Van Bronckhorst was also pleased with the performance of United States international James Sands who, after a bout of illness, came into the defence for the injured Ben Davies and faced up against PSV striker and captain Luuk de Jong.

He said: “James is doing really well, he is a very clever player, his football intelligence is there.

“He is very smart in his defending, when to make the duel, when not to make the duel and against Luuk de Jong he had some excellent duels.

“It is not easy to play against a striker with his height and physicality so, yeah, I am really happy with him.

“We have some centre-backs who are still injured so that is why it is good to see that he puts in good performances for the team.”

Van Bronckhorst listed the qualities he believes his Rangers side will need to display in the return game in Eindhoven next Wednesday.

The Dutchman said: “We need to start well, we need to be confident on the ball, try to create as many chances as possible, be strong at set-pieces, be strong at set-pieces in attack.

“I think we can have a performance next week to go to the next round.

“I have confidence in my team with the desire we have and the passion. It is still 90 minutes against a good team but we will be there next week.”

