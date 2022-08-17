Gloucester boss George Skivington braced for another hectic Premiership season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gloucester boss George Skivington braced for another hectic Premiership season

By Press Association
August 17 2022, 12.19pm
Gloucester head coach George Skivington (Bradley Collyer/PA).
Gloucester head coach George Skivington (Bradley Collyer/PA).

George Skivington is ready for another Gallagher Premiership campaign of “twists and turns” after revitalising Gloucester as a force in the English game.

The head coach has made significant strides with his players since arriving at Kingsholm two years ago.

In the last 11 Premiership seasons, Gloucester have only secured three top-five finishes, and one of those was last term when they missed out on a play-off spot by just two points.

It is 15 years since Gloucester made the last of their two Premiership final appearances, but a Skivington-inspired revival is well and truly under way.

“I never plan too far ahead,” Skivington told the PA news agency.

“In this role, I’ve learnt the value of planning past where you can see is completely pointless. I just deal with each hurdle as it comes along.

“We will lose players next season (to international call-ups), there are Premiership Rugby Cup fixtures to deal with, there are bye weeks to deal with and there will always be challenges.

Albert Tuisue
Gloucester have signed Albert Tuisue from London Irish for the new season (Adam Davy/PA)

“But they are not really things to dwell on, and it is more to have a plan for what is happening.

“You know that plan is going to have to adjust very quickly a lot of the time and it will take you off one way, something will happen and you have to go the other way. It’s all twists and turns.”

Gloucester have been the least active of all 13 Premiership clubs in the transfer market, making a solitary signing in Fiji international back-row forward Albert Tuisue from London Irish.

And that underlines the measure of Skivington’s content with a squad that many feel could make a major push for domestic honours.

“I don’t feel for where we are as a club and a team that wholesale changes and trying to bring people in to spark something are what we need,” he added.

“I don’t really see the value of setting targets if they are not just to win. If I said to the lads that the target is to finish sixth, I wouldn’t be inspired by that. It’s not the way I do it.

“Of course, you want to win every game, but I believe that if you work unbelievably hard and give everything you’ve got, then everyone is going to get behind you, scream and shout and we will have a good time.

“Even on some dark days when we have lost, the boys have never thrown the towel in. We never will, whether we are losing by one point or 20.

“I absolutely love it here. I have committed for the long term, and the club has to me, which I am very grateful for.

“We have laid a good foundation, but that’s it at this point in time. I am really excited about what I think this group could do, and that brings me in buzzing every day.”

Leicester
Leicester players celebrate winning the Premiership title last season (Mike Egerton/PA)

Leicester’s transformation under Steve Borthwick from an 11th-place finish to champions in two years, meanwhile, merely provides further inspiration.

“Steve did a great job,” Skivington said. “He put that club back where it used to be.

“They fully deserved to win the league. You could see they were a very tight unit, you could see how hard they worked, the discipline in their game-plan, and they were very hard to play against.

“I think it is inspirational as a coach to see someone do that.”

[[title]]

[[text]]

