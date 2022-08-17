Ollie Pope helps England recover from rocky start as South Africa strike early

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ollie Pope helps England recover from rocky start as South Africa strike early

By Press Association
August 17 2022, 1.23pm Updated: August 17 2022, 1.49pm
England’s Ollie Pope hits a four on day one against South Africa (Adam Davy/PA)

Ollie Pope spearheaded England’s attempts to get out of trouble after they fell back into familiar patterns with the loss of early wickets on the opening day of the first Test against South Africa at Lord’s.

The 24-year-old brought up his half-century just before lunch having played positively and looked for any opportunities to score, going into the break unbeaten on 51 and with England on 100 for five.

Pope had to remedy a dismal situation after England slipped to 55 for four, including the loss of Jonny Bairstow for a duck, with Ben Stokes caught just on the stroke of lunch.

England’s Jonny Bairstow was bowled for a duck by South Africa’s Anrich Nortje (Adam Davy/PA)

The England captain had attempted to be positive from the outset, coming down the wicket early on, but his was the last wicket to fall on the first morning.

Otherwise there was little sign of the ‘Bazball’ aggressive batting approach on day one, with both openers starting cautiously and with few runs on offer against a South African bowling attack in good rhythm.

Bairstow went into the match in incredible form having averaged 76.46 in 2022 with six centuries, but he was unable to add to his total and was bowled for a duck by Anrich Nortje.

Ahead of the game, captain Stokes had singled out the opening pair of Alex Lees and Zak Crawley for praise following their century stand during the victory over India at Edgbaston last month, yet there would be no such feat against the Proteas at the home of cricket.

South Africa started in ideal fashion, with Kagiso Rabada claiming the wicket of Lees for just five runs, with Crawley following his fellow opener soon after.

England’s Alex Lees walks off after being run out (David Davies/PA)

Lees had already flashed one high over the slips with a loose shot earlier in the over when on just one, but he did not last much longer as he was then caught behind by Kyle Verreynne, with Crawley caught in the slips – also off Rabada – for five.

The Proteas fast bowler had been a doubt going into the game having missed the final T20 against England with an ankle problem that also saw him sidelined for the four-day warm-up against England Lions at Canterbury.

Joe Root was unable to carry his form from the earlier series this summer into the Lord’s Test; the Yorkshireman had looked comfortable at the crease before he was trapped lbw by the towering Marco Jansen for just eight runs. Deciding to review the decision, it was upheld on umpire’s call to bring Bairstow to the crease as England slipped to 42 for three.

