Marc Cucurella believes long-term deal can bring best out of him at Chelsea

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Marc Cucurella believes his six-year contract can bring out his best football at Chelsea.

The £60million recruit was handed a long-term deal on his switch from Brighton, which will take him through the bulk of his twenties at Stamford Bridge.

The 24-year-old revealed that show of faith by Chelsea’s new owners offered a confidence boost before he hit the ground running in west London.

Chelsea’s new chiefs are understood to want to tie down home grown England stars Reece James and Mason Mount to similar extended deals.

Owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital are determined to set Chelsea up for a robust future this summer and are thought to view new long-term contracts as vital to that planning.

And new signing Cucurella revealed he relished the opportunity to commit to Chelsea long-term.

Asked about that extended contract, Cucurella replied: “Well I think maybe it’s a long time, but maybe that will allow me to play my best football at the club.

“It’s good because I’m not pressured, in my mind, it’s not like it’s a six-month deal or something; there’s a chance to play for the team and enjoy my football.

“Of course a contract is only paper, but I’ve come here to stay for many more years.”

Todd Boehly, pictured, is overseeing a summer of change at Chelsea (John Walton/PA)

Cucurella revealed Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has tracked him since his Barcelona academy days, admitting his surprise that the Blues manager had followed his career so closely.

“I’m surprised and I was very happy, he said he saw me when I was playing in Barcelona academy,” said Cucurella.

“And I’m very surprised he’s a big fan. He told me I need to work hard now and that he’s very happy to have me here. Chelsea have given me this opportunity and I need to work hard to meet that.

“This is a big responsibility for me, but I’m happy because Todd (Boehly) and the gaffer have shown a lot of interest and faith in me.”

Chelsea’s transformative summer shows no signs of abating under the new US owners.

The Blues are understood to be continuing to press to sign Frenkie De Jong and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona.

Thomas Tuchel, pictured, has tracked Marc Cucurella for some time (Nick Potts/PA)

Chelsea will also press ahead with plans to bring in Leicester’s Wesley Fofana and Everton’s Anthony Gordon.

A £12million deal for Inter Milan midfielder Cesare Casadei also continues to move closer to completion, it is understood.

“I think it’s great if new players are arriving, that will be better for the team,” said Cucurella.

“But also I think the level of the team is already really high. We have a good team with a lot of good, young players.

“Winning trophies is very difficult but we’ll work hard all the season for this objective.

“The team has experience of winning big trophies and this is our objective for this season, to win trophies. And obviously the Premier League is one of those.”