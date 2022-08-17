Kilmarnock eager to get to root of Jordan Jones’ thigh problem

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kilmarnock eager to get to root of Jordan Jones’ thigh problem

By Press Association
August 17 2022, 3.51pm
Jordan Jones is yet to feature in the league this season (Steve Welsh/PA)
Jordan Jones is yet to feature in the league this season (Steve Welsh/PA)

Kilmarnock are hoping to get to the bottom of Jordan Jones’ fitness issues but the winger will not return for Saturday’s trip to face Ross County.

The Northern Ireland international played one Premier Sports Cup game after re-signing on loan from Wigan but is yet to feature in the cinch Premiership.

Manager Derek McInnes said: “Jordan Jones has been sent for another scan this week just to see what is going on with his thigh, because he had a bit of a setback after training last Thursday. He will miss out this weekend.

“We are still waiting for the outcome on Jeriel Dorsett’s scan. We think it’s some sort of ligament issue.”

McInnes will lock horns with old friend and rival Malky Mackay for the first time in 10 years when he takes his team to Dingwall.

The pair were Old Firm rivals on the field but formed a friendship through coaching courses which remained strong when both were in close combat in the English Championship.

They last competed on August 25, 2012, when McInnes led Bristol City to a 4-2 win over Cardiff.

“I played against Malky plenty of times as a player,” the former Rangers midfielder said. “My Bristol City team beat his Cardiff team 4-2. I think it was the year they went up. By the time the second fixture came around I was sacked.

“He is somebody I know really well. It was a bit of rivalry then. Obviously Bristol City’s rivals are Bristol Rovers, but they don’t really play each other very often, so Cardiff was the next best thing.

“Malky is someone I have known throughout my career. We did our pro-licence together and did our club visit together to Sampdoria, and spent some time in Italy.

“I am glad to see him back in the game doing what he does best as a manager. He had a bit of a raw deal and I spoke to him often enough during that period.

“It’s good to see him back enjoying management. He had a very good season last year, I managed to see them a couple of times live and getting into the top six was fantastic. There is good work being done there.”

