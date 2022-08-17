Dele Alli set to leave Everton with Turkey possible destination

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dele Alli set to leave Everton with Turkey possible destination

By Press Association
August 17 2022, 4.29pm
Everton’s Dele Alli looks set to leave the club (Tim Goode/PA)
Dele Alli’s frustrating short spell at Everton looks to be coming to an end after the club agreed a deal to loan him to Besiktas with a view to a permanent move.

However, the PA news agency understands the final decision remains with the player, who has started just once in 13 appearances since a last-minute move from Tottenham in January.

The 26-year-old signed a two-and-a-half-year contract on deadline day but has failed to reignite his career at Goodison Park in a struggling side which only just avoided relegation in their penultimate match of last season.

As part of the structured nature of the deal with Spurs for Alli, Everton, who had to sell Richarlison to Tottenham for £60million in the summer to offset Premier League profit and sustainability concerns, agreed to pay £10m once he had featured in 20 games.

However, with the former England international unlikely to reach that number the club will be liable for a much lower fee.

One player the club remain insistent is not for sale is academy graduate Anthony Gordon, for whom they have already turned down two bids of £40m and £45m from Chelsea.

Manager Frank Lampard is understood to be a big admirer of the 21-year-old and does not want to part with him even though the Stamford Bridge club are expected to return with an improved offer.

Lampard is closing in on his fifth summer signing with the return of midfielder Idrissa Gueye almost complete.

The Senegal international, who turns 33 next month, is surplus to requirements at Paris St Germain but negotiations to bring him back to Goodison Park after his departure in 2019 have dragged on for some time.

