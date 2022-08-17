Ollie Pope’s bid to lead England recovery against South Africa halted by rain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Ollie Pope’s bid to lead England recovery against South Africa halted by rain

By Press Association
August 17 2022, 4.49pm Updated: August 17 2022, 4.55pm
England’s Ollie Pope made an unbeaten half-century on day one against South Africa (Adam Davy/PA).
England’s Ollie Pope made an unbeaten half-century on day one against South Africa (Adam Davy/PA).

Ollie Pope’s attempts to lead England out of trouble after the loss of early wickets were frustrated by rain which forced an early close to play on the opening day of the first Test against South Africa at Lord’s.

The 24-year-old brought up his half-century just before lunch, having played positively, and he was unbeaten on 61, with England 116 for six, when the rain came and the players were forced off at 2:09pm.

The weather did not ease up all afternoon before the end of play was finally called at 4.31pm.

Pope was called on to remedy a dismal situation in the morning session after England slipped to 55 for four, losing Jonny Bairstow for a duck, with Ben Stokes caught just on the stroke of lunch.

Ben Foakes was the only wicket to fall – bowled by Anrich Nortje – in an afternoon session that lasted just over half-an-hour and featured only six overs.

Stuart Broad briefly entered the field but only faced two balls, including taking one to the shoulder, before the umpires called the players in.

England captain Stokes had attempted to be positive from the outset, coming down the wicket early on, but the hosts kept losing wickets, despite a positive run rate of 3.6 an over.

Jonny Bairstow was dismissed for a duck
Jonny Bairstow was dismissed for a duck (Adam Davy/PA).

There were few signs of the ‘Bazball’ aggressive batting approach on day one, with both openers starting cautiously and with few runs on offer against a South Africa bowling attack in good rhythm.

Bairstow went into the match in incredible form, having averaged 76.46 in 2022 with six centuries, but he was brought down to earth here, bowled for a duck by Nortje.

Ahead of the game, Stokes had singled out opening pair Alex Lees and Zak Crawley for praise following their century stand during the victory over India at Edgbaston last month, yet there would be no such feat against the Proteas.

South Africa started in ideal fashion, with Kagiso Rabada claiming the wicket of Lees for just five, with Crawley following his fellow opener soon after.

Lees had already flashed one high over the slips with a loose shot earlier in the over when on just one, but he did not last much longer as he was caught behind by Kyle Verreynne, with Crawley caught in the slips – also off Rabada – for five.

The Proteas fast bowler had been a doubt going into the game after missing the final T20 against England with an ankle problem that also saw him sidelined for the four-day warm-up against England Lions at Canterbury.

Joe Root too was unable to carry his summer form into the this Test.

Joe Root made just eight before being dismissed by Marco Jansen
Joe Root made just eight before being dismissed by Marco Jansen (Adam Davy/PA).

The Yorkshireman had looked comfortable at the crease before he was trapped lbw by the towering Marco Jansen for just eight.

Deciding to review the decision, it was upheld on umpire’s call to bring Bairstow to the crease as England slipped to 42 for three.

Pope did his best to rectify matters but received precious little support as England went into the early tea break at 116 for six and did not re-emerge due to the weather.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

LeBron James has come to terms with the Los Angeles Lakers on a mammoth contract extension which will make him the highest-earning player in NBA history (Ashley Landis/AP)
LeBron James to remain a Los Angeles Laker with £80.6million contract extension
Premier League clubs’ combined revenues could reach £6billion by 2023 (Mike Egerton/PA)
Deloitte says top-flight clubs can ‘look forward with optimism’ after Covid-19
Judd Trump won in Germany (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Waistcoat issue resolved for Judd Trump after suitcase drama in Germany
Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side lost for the first time this season (John Walton/PA)
Jon Dahl Tomasson unhappy with Blackburn’s intensity against Reading
Alex Neil was proud of his side (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Alex Neil proud of Sunderland despite loss at Sheffield United
Chris Wilder’s side drew 2-2 at Stoke (Martin Rickett/PA)
Chris Wilder could not believe Middlesbrough failed to beat Stoke
Steve Bruce wants attacking reinforcements (David Davies/PA)
Steve Bruce repeats call for attacking additions to squad after Cardiff blank
Great Britain’s Matt Hudson-Smith celebrates winning gold in the men’s 400m final at the European Championships (Sven Hoppe/DPA/PA)
Matt Hudson-Smith elated after defending his European 400m title
West Brom were frustrated by Cardiff (David Davies/PA)
Struggling West Brom frustrated by Cardiff
Sheffield United held on for the win (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Sheffield United see off 10-man Sunderland at Bramall Lane

More from The Courier

Andy Considine has been the signing Callum Davidson wanted.
'Nobody is really talking about Jamie McCart', says Callum Davidson, as St Johnstone defender…
0
Beleaguered: Mark Birighitti has endured a tough week.
Jack Ross addresses Mark Birighitti mentality as Dundee United boss dismisses transfer talk
0
Rab with Pat Liney.
RAB DOUGLAS: Special memories of Pat Liney and why Mark Birighitti deserves longer to…
0
Scott Allan unveiled as an Arbroath player at Gayfield on Wednesday.
Arbroath make 'statement of intent' confirming signing of ex Hibs ace Scott Allan
0
Bin collections in Perth and Kinross will be affected.
Perth and Kinross Council issues advice on bin collections ahead of strike
0
Buffalo horns and beach dancing: Wednesday's news in pictures