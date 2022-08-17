James Tavernier: New Rangers contract was a no-brainer

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rangers captain James Tavernier has described his decision to sign a contract extension as a “no-brainer”.

The 30-year-old has signed an extension which will take him “well into his thirties”, but the club have not revealed the length of the deal.

Tavernier signed a contract extension in April last year which committed him to the club until 2024, and reports last month stated he had agreed a fresh deal until 2026.

The right-back joined Rangers from Wigan in the summer of 2015 and has scored 85 goals in 353 appearances.

Tavernier told the Rangers website: “I just want to spend more years here and have that security.

“It is such a great place to play football and I can’t wait to see what the coming years have to bring.

“I am settled here, my family are settled here, so it was a no-brainer to get the contact extension over the line.”