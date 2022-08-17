James Tavernier: New Rangers contract was a no-brainer By Press Association August 17 2022, 6.01pm Rangers captain James Tavernier has signed an extended contract (Steve Welsh/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Rangers captain James Tavernier has described his decision to sign a contract extension as a “no-brainer”. The 30-year-old has signed an extension which will take him “well into his thirties”, but the club have not revealed the length of the deal. Tavernier signed a contract extension in April last year which committed him to the club until 2024, and reports last month stated he had agreed a fresh deal until 2026. The right-back joined Rangers from Wigan in the summer of 2015 and has scored 85 goals in 353 appearances. Tavernier told the Rangers website: “I just want to spend more years here and have that security. “It is such a great place to play football and I can’t wait to see what the coming years have to bring. “I am settled here, my family are settled here, so it was a no-brainer to get the contact extension over the line.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport LeBron James to remain a Los Angeles Laker with £80.6million contract extension Deloitte says top-flight clubs can ‘look forward with optimism’ after Covid-19 Waistcoat issue resolved for Judd Trump after suitcase drama in Germany Jon Dahl Tomasson unhappy with Blackburn’s intensity against Reading Alex Neil proud of Sunderland despite loss at Sheffield United Chris Wilder could not believe Middlesbrough failed to beat Stoke Steve Bruce repeats call for attacking additions to squad after Cardiff blank Matt Hudson-Smith elated after defending his European 400m title Struggling West Brom frustrated by Cardiff Sheffield United see off 10-man Sunderland at Bramall Lane More from The Courier 'Nobody is really talking about Jamie McCart', says Callum Davidson, as St Johnstone defender… 0 Jack Ross addresses Mark Birighitti mentality as Dundee United boss dismisses transfer talk 0 RAB DOUGLAS: Special memories of Pat Liney and why Mark Birighitti deserves longer to… 0 Arbroath make 'statement of intent' confirming signing of ex Hibs ace Scott Allan 0 Perth and Kinross Council issues advice on bin collections ahead of strike 0 Buffalo horns and beach dancing: Wednesday's news in pictures