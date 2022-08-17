Raducanu grateful and Musk teases United fans – Wednesday’s sporting social By Press Association August 17 2022, 6.05pm Emma Raducanu, pictured, beat Serena Williams (Aaron Doster/AP) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 17. Football Elon Musk got Manchester United’s fans’ hopes up. Also, I’m buying Manchester United ur welcome— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 17, 2022 Although, if it were any team, it would be Man U. They were my fav team as a kid.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 17, 2022 A pair of familiar faces caught up in Glasgow. With the gaffer at Ibrox after the game. 💯 pic.twitter.com/635rZ0StJS— Ruud van Nistelrooij (@RvN1776) August 17, 2022 Arsenal marked Thierry Henry’s 45th birthday. Long live The King 👑Happy birthday, Thierry Henry ❤️ pic.twitter.com/KslJa15j96— Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 17, 2022 New beginnings for Lucy Bronze. New beginnings 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/fwnzHyeMhC— Lucy Bronze (@LucyBronze) August 17, 2022 Peter Crouch was slayed by a dragon. Didn’t enjoy it quite as much 🫣 https://t.co/nZ1nWDAYZX— Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) August 17, 2022 Patrice Evra and family visited Disneyland Paris. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Patrice Evra (@patrice.evra) Barcelona remembered. Five years after the terrorist attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils, FC Barcelona issues a heartfelt tribute to the victims and expresses its total solidarity with their families. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/hxfkXFgFjS— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 17, 2022 Tennis Emma Raducanu was grateful to play Serena. Coco Gauff shared an injury update. a lil update ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4bJcJ66DGE— Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) August 17, 2022 Boxing AJ was ready. Say less 🤐Live on @SkySportsBoxing &@DAZNBoxing pic.twitter.com/PLwuO4jsQL— Anthony Joshua (@anthonyjoshua) August 17, 2022 3 days 🔥 #UsykJoshua2 🇸🇦 pic.twitter.com/3gKTsDNoqe— Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) August 17, 2022 Joe Joyce bumped into Deontay Wilder. Booooomb Squaaaaaad!!Good to bump into @BronzeBomber!#THEJUGGERNAUT 👊🏾 pic.twitter.com/tFOOuAIhQu— Joe Joyce (@JoeJoyceBoxing) August 16, 2022 The hard work continued for GGG. It never gets easier, you just get stronger. Halfway through the training camp 🦾 pic.twitter.com/IrhA6Z3MBg— Gennadiy Golovkin (@GGGBoxing) August 17, 2022 Cricket What a catch! One of the greatest catches you will see in a long time…LIVE STREAM ➡️ https://t.co/dF6GhNA901 #SURvSOM#WeAreSomerset https://t.co/hEzrqhCsx8 pic.twitter.com/cIGNGmLhhX— Somerset Cricket 🏏 (@SomersetCCC) August 17, 2022 Everything in moderation for KP. Everything in moderation – 🍔 pic.twitter.com/8VX0ogoJ4U— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) August 17, 2022 Virat Kohli worked up a sweat. 🏋️♂️🫶 pic.twitter.com/NOvAD9uutT— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 17, 2022 Rugby Union England turned the clock back. 𝙊𝙣 𝙏𝙝𝙞𝙨 𝘿𝙖𝙮 in 2014 the #RedRoses won the Women's World Cup – beating Canada 21-9 in Paris 🏆 pic.twitter.com/Xafgx5SUTe— England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) August 17, 2022 Formula One Charles Leclerc was working on his winking game. “I try to wink at everybody, but I think I'm still not good enough – I still don't know how to wink 😆”Never change, @Charles_Leclerc ❤️#essereFerrari 🔴 pic.twitter.com/Jh66uwZZcx— Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) August 17, 2022 Not a bad set up. 🔋🌅 pic.twitter.com/k3o09WWbuL— Nicholas Latifi (@NicholasLatifi) August 17, 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport LeBron James to remain a Los Angeles Laker with £80.6million contract extension Deloitte says top-flight clubs can ‘look forward with optimism’ after Covid-19 Waistcoat issue resolved for Judd Trump after suitcase drama in Germany Jon Dahl Tomasson unhappy with Blackburn’s intensity against Reading Alex Neil proud of Sunderland despite loss at Sheffield United Chris Wilder could not believe Middlesbrough failed to beat Stoke Steve Bruce repeats call for attacking additions to squad after Cardiff blank Matt Hudson-Smith elated after defending his European 400m title Struggling West Brom frustrated by Cardiff Sheffield United see off 10-man Sunderland at Bramall Lane More from The Courier 'Nobody is really talking about Jamie McCart', says Callum Davidson, as St Johnstone defender… 0 Jack Ross addresses Mark Birighitti mentality as Dundee United boss dismisses transfer talk 0 RAB DOUGLAS: Special memories of Pat Liney and why Mark Birighitti deserves longer to… 0 Arbroath make 'statement of intent' confirming signing of ex Hibs ace Scott Allan 0 Perth and Kinross Council issues advice on bin collections ahead of strike 0 Buffalo horns and beach dancing: Wednesday's news in pictures