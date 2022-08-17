Robbie Neilson says Hearts must adapt to unfamiliar atmosphere in Switzerland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Robbie Neilson says Hearts must adapt to unfamiliar atmosphere in Switzerland

By Press Association
August 17 2022, 8.57pm
Robbie Neilson does not want a quiet night (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Robbie Neilson does not want a quiet night (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson claims his players will need to adjust to the unfamiliar atmosphere just like opponents Zurich in their Europa League qualifier in Switzerland.

The Swiss champions have moved the first leg of the tie to Kybunpark in St Gallen because their own stadium has been booked for a pop concert.

The 20,000-capacity stadium, which is a 100-mile round trip from Zurich’s home, is expected to be about a third full on Thursday.

Neilson said: “To be honest, I would have preferred a full house. When you come away from home in European football, you want experience, you want big atmospheres.

“We have got players that are used to playing in that. They play at Tynecastle, regularly it’s 20,000 and we have big atmospheres. We go away to Easter Road, Parkhead, Ibrox, and I think the players play better in it.

“So I would have preferred a full house but 6,000 – we just need to deal with it.”

The number of fans travelling from Zurich will not be helped by the home team’s form. They were knocked out of the Champions League qualifiers by Qarabag and sit bottom of the Swiss Super League with only one goal and two points from their first five matches.

Neilson is not reading too much into their early-season struggles under newly-appointed manager Franco Foda, whose Austria team played Scotland on several occasions in recent years.

“It’s always difficult to tell,” the Hearts boss said. “We have all been in football long enough. You can have a difficult couple of games and then all of a sudden it goes like that and you start clicking.

“There’s no doubt that they have got real quality in their team, a very experienced manager who I am sure will turn it around.

“We are just hoping he doesn’t turn it around in the next week.”

Neilson insists Hearts have not travelled for a damage-limitation exercise.

“When you play with Hearts, you are expected to win every game,” said Neilson, who has a fully-fit squad other than long-term absentee Beni Baningime.

“Our fans expect us to come here, put a performance on and win the game. If we do that, we go into the Europa League and that’s what we are aiming for.

“It will be the same when we go to Parkhead on Sunday, we go there to try and win, and the following Thursday when we play Zurich again.

“We are not coming here and going ‘let’s try and get a draw, let’s try and just have something to play for at Tynecastle’. We want to try and win the game.”

Foda earlier outlined what he expects from Hearts, saying they play with “a lot of speed and aggressively on the ball”.

“They often play with long balls, but they also have individual quality in their ranks, for example with attacking player Liam Boyce or the wingers,” he added.

“Hearts are a versatile team, who often change the system in the game.

“We need a high level of intensity and aggression in the game off the ball.

“After winning the ball, we want to play forward with a lot of speed. We also want to pull the opponent apart with a high passing speed in order to find space.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

LeBron James has come to terms with the Los Angeles Lakers on a mammoth contract extension which will make him the highest-earning player in NBA history (Ashley Landis/AP)
LeBron James to remain a Los Angeles Laker with £80.6million contract extension
Premier League clubs’ combined revenues could reach £6billion by 2023 (Mike Egerton/PA)
Deloitte says top-flight clubs can ‘look forward with optimism’ after Covid-19
Judd Trump won in Germany (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Waistcoat issue resolved for Judd Trump after suitcase drama in Germany
Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side lost for the first time this season (John Walton/PA)
Jon Dahl Tomasson unhappy with Blackburn’s intensity against Reading
Alex Neil was proud of his side (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Alex Neil proud of Sunderland despite loss at Sheffield United
Chris Wilder’s side drew 2-2 at Stoke (Martin Rickett/PA)
Chris Wilder could not believe Middlesbrough failed to beat Stoke
Steve Bruce wants attacking reinforcements (David Davies/PA)
Steve Bruce repeats call for attacking additions to squad after Cardiff blank
Great Britain’s Matt Hudson-Smith celebrates winning gold in the men’s 400m final at the European Championships (Sven Hoppe/DPA/PA)
Matt Hudson-Smith elated after defending his European 400m title
West Brom were frustrated by Cardiff (David Davies/PA)
Struggling West Brom frustrated by Cardiff
Sheffield United held on for the win (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Sheffield United see off 10-man Sunderland at Bramall Lane

More from The Courier

Andy Considine has been the signing Callum Davidson wanted.
'Nobody is really talking about Jamie McCart', says Callum Davidson, as St Johnstone defender…
0
Beleaguered: Mark Birighitti has endured a tough week.
Jack Ross addresses Mark Birighitti mentality as Dundee United boss dismisses transfer talk
0
Rab with Pat Liney.
RAB DOUGLAS: Special memories of Pat Liney and why Mark Birighitti deserves longer to…
0
Scott Allan unveiled as an Arbroath player at Gayfield on Wednesday.
Arbroath make 'statement of intent' confirming signing of ex Hibs ace Scott Allan
0
Bin collections in Perth and Kinross will be affected.
Perth and Kinross Council issues advice on bin collections ahead of strike
0
Buffalo horns and beach dancing: Wednesday's news in pictures