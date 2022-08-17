York share spoils with Solihull Moors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
York share spoils with Solihull Moors

By Press Association
August 17 2022, 9.55pm
York’s Lenell John-Lewis clinched a 1-1 draw with Solihull Moors at the ARMCO Arena (Aaron Chown/PA)
York’s Lenell John-Lewis clinched a 1-1 draw with Solihull Moors at the ARMCO Arena (Aaron Chown/PA)

Lenell John-Lewis ensured promoted York left Solihull Moors with something to show for their efforts as they came from behind to draw 1-1.

The striker cancelled out substitute Alex Reid’s 57th-minute opener to ensure the spoils were shared at the ARMCO Arena.

Moors midfielder Joe Sbarra saw an eighth-minute strike ruled out for offside, and his side were denied once again 13 minutes later when full-back James Clarke’s effort came back off the post after he had been played in by Jamey Osborne.

However, Mitch Hancox forced home keeper Louie Moulden to tip his 26th-minute strike away as the visitors responded, but the teams remained locked together at the break.

Moulden denied John-Lewis after the restart, and it was Solihull who went ahead when Reid, who had only been on the pitch for four minutes, turned home Andrew Dallas’ cross.

But the lead lasted just eight minutes when John-Lewis converted Maz Kouhyar’s ball in to level, and the City frontman might have won it for the visitors with 17 minutes remaining but for a fine save from Moulden.

[[title]]

[[text]]

