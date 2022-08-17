York share spoils with Solihull Moors

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lenell John-Lewis ensured promoted York left Solihull Moors with something to show for their efforts as they came from behind to draw 1-1.

The striker cancelled out substitute Alex Reid’s 57th-minute opener to ensure the spoils were shared at the ARMCO Arena.

Moors midfielder Joe Sbarra saw an eighth-minute strike ruled out for offside, and his side were denied once again 13 minutes later when full-back James Clarke’s effort came back off the post after he had been played in by Jamey Osborne.

However, Mitch Hancox forced home keeper Louie Moulden to tip his 26th-minute strike away as the visitors responded, but the teams remained locked together at the break.

Moulden denied John-Lewis after the restart, and it was Solihull who went ahead when Reid, who had only been on the pitch for four minutes, turned home Andrew Dallas’ cross.

But the lead lasted just eight minutes when John-Lewis converted Maz Kouhyar’s ball in to level, and the City frontman might have won it for the visitors with 17 minutes remaining but for a fine save from Moulden.