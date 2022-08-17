Struggling West Brom frustrated by Cardiff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Struggling West Brom frustrated by Cardiff

By Press Association
August 17 2022, 10.15pm
West Brom were frustrated by Cardiff (David Davies/PA)
West Brom were frustrated by Cardiff (David Davies/PA)

West Brom’s struggles at the beginning of the new Championship season continued as a spirited Cardiff secured a 0-0 draw at the Hawthorns.

The result left Steve Bruce’s men, fancied by many for a promotion push this season, in the relegation zone after four matches.

The team from Wales, meanwhile, sit in the top six after putting together successive clean sheets.

West Brom, who gave Okay Yokuslu his first league start since he returned to the club in the summer, immediately gathered momentum and were on the front foot right away.

Jed Wallace almost caused the Bluebirds problems when one wicked delivery was almost turned into the Cardiff goal.

Albion continued to knock on the door in the opening half hour of the game, after unfortunate Cardiff left-back Jamilu Collins hobbled off with what looked like a knee injury.

Wallace looked to turn provider again on the right, when he was sent racing away and pulled the ball back for captain Jake Livermore, who shot straight at goalkeeper Ryan Allsop.

Karlan Grant, West Brom’s 18-goal top-scorer from last season and who has a strike to his name already this term, shot wildly with his weaker left foot as the hosts continued to apply pressure.

But Cardiff got a foothold eventually in the game and sought to reply with a threat of their own.

Right-back Mahlon Romeo went close when he volleyed a shot from the edge of the box over the bar, while Sheyi Ojo – who caused Livermore plenty of problems in midfield – curled an effort just wide of the far post when the away side played a corner short.

The Baggies suffered similar frustrations in the early stages of the second half.

Summer signing John Swift went close when he danced onto the edge of the area from the left and bent a swerving shot wide of the angle of the post and bar.

West Brom centre-half Semi Ajayi headed on target when he rose for a corner, but Allsop – who himself was a Hawthorns rookie – handled it comfortably.

Romaine Sawyers, who was released by Albion in the summer and signed for Cardiff on a free transfer, was introduced late on and received a warm welcome back by the Hawthorns.

