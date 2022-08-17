Chris Wilder could not believe Middlesbrough failed to beat Stoke

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Chris Wilder could not believe Middlesbrough failed to beat Stoke

By Press Association
August 17 2022, 11.07pm
Chris Wilder’s side drew 2-2 at Stoke (Martin Rickett/PA)
Chris Wilder’s side drew 2-2 at Stoke (Martin Rickett/PA)

Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder was left bewildered by his side’s 2-2 draw with Stoke after City substitute D’Margio Wright-Phillips spared the blushes of veteran team-mate Phil Jagielka.

Wright-Phillips, 20 years the junior of 40-year-old Jagielka, headed a stoppage-time equaliser after Boro came from behind thanks to Duncan Watmore and Jagielka’s generosity.

Watmore cancelled out Jacob Brown’s 19th-minute opener, stealing in front of the ex-England defender to make it 1-1.

Under pressure from the same player Jagielka put through his own net after 63 minutes before Wright-Phillips, son of former Manchester City and Chelsea winger Shaun Wright-Phillips, popped up with a perfect present.

“We all back our teams and sometimes look through rose-tinted glasses,” said Wilder.

“I am a balanced guy in terms of stats and how I see things. But I never felt one bit of pressure all night.

“You expect it in the Championship, you expect it when you come away to a big club in the Championship like Stoke City are.

“But even the most ardent and passionate Stoke supporter, when they put their head on the pillow, will wonder how their side hasn’t got beaten and beaten comfortably.

“We can look at ourselves and say we haven’t put them to bed. But I have been in the Championship a few years and don’t think I have ever come away having dominated with any team to the extent we dominated.

“I believe the way we were playing we had the ability to take it from two to three from three to four. That would then end up a comfortable night and reflect the flow of the game.”

Jagielka had a tough evening against Watmore and Stoke manager Michael O’Neill said: “He was a bit unlucky. I think the ball hit his trailing leg.

“But I thought he did very well. It is not easy playing against Duncan Watmore who is running in behind.

“Jags is defying father time and he showed he is still a quality player.

“His appetite for the game is that of a 21-year-old; even how he trains. Normally when you get a player of that age, he may train one or two days a week.

“But he wants to train every day, so you must put the reins on him. The reason he is still playing is because he has a love and enthusiasm for the game.”

On the draw, O’Neill added: “We got a point and that was important. But it is a bit early to be relieved after four games of the season.

“We were stretched with the team we had to field. But I thought the players were terrific because they gave everything.

“We showed great character to make sure we took something from the game.”

Wright-Phillips came off the bench in the 78th minute and nodded home at the death.

O’Neill added: “You would have got good odds scoring a header. But he did well, he read the flight of the ball well and got in between two defenders.”

