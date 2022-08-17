Jon Dahl Tomasson unhappy with Blackburn’s intensity against Reading

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Jon Dahl Tomasson unhappy with Blackburn’s intensity against Reading

By Press Association
August 17 2022, 11.23pm
Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side lost for the first time this season (John Walton/PA)
Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side lost for the first time this season (John Walton/PA)

Blackburn head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson bemoaned his side’s lack of intensity as the Championship leaders suffered a surprise 3-0 defeat at Reading.

Rovers started sluggishly, with Reading deservedly going ahead in the 14th minute through a header from defender Tom McIntyre.

Blackburn barely improved after the interval and Reading secured victory with further goals from Junior Hoilett and substitute Lucas Joao.

Rovers’ 100 per cent start to the season – in four matches in the league and cup – came to an abrupt halt.

Tomasson, appointed at Ewood Park in June, said: “It was a disappointing night. We’ve been excellent so far but, today, it was not a good performance.

“We didn’t play with our normal intensity and we didn’t make the right choices on the ball and in the duels. In that way, it was not positive at all.

“I hate losing, the players hate losing, our fans hate losing. I feel sorry for all the fans, more than a thousand, who took the journey down here.

“They kept supporting us but the performance was not good. We have made a lot of good steps forward this season but today was a step backwards.

“We now need to stick together and get a good reaction on Saturday (away to Sheffield United).

“You can learn from winning games and you learn from losing games. We have made some great steps in the past couple of months but today was not great. We need to deal with that and we need to do it better.”

Reading manager Paul Ince was pleased at his side’s reaction to the 4-0 defeat at Rotherham last Saturday.

“Listen, let’s not get carried away,” he said.

“Yes, the performance was very good, but you’re not going to play like that every week.

“As a manager, you hope that you do, but it’s not always the case. It doesn’t work like that.

“I’m just pleased that we bounced back from Rotherham, which was obviously very disappointing.

“I said to the players before this game: ‘Look, we need a response, we need a reaction, we need a performance’.

“Good performances don’t always get you wins but you know that you’ve gone out there and you’ve given it your all.

“We started well on the front foot tonight, the crowd was right behind us and we thoroughly deserved to go in 1-0 up at half-time.

“To be fair, we should have been three or four up at half-time. That was the only concern for me.

“That first-half display merited three or four goals. They cleared two off the line and we missed other chances.

“I always felt that we needed that second goal. But if we perform like that again, we’ll win more than we lose.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

LeBron James has come to terms with the Los Angeles Lakers on a mammoth contract extension which will make him the highest-earning player in NBA history (Ashley Landis/AP)
LeBron James to remain a Los Angeles Laker with £80.6million contract extension
Premier League clubs’ combined revenues could reach £6billion by 2023 (Mike Egerton/PA)
Deloitte says top-flight clubs can ‘look forward with optimism’ after Covid-19
Judd Trump won in Germany (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Waistcoat issue resolved for Judd Trump after suitcase drama in Germany
Alex Neil was proud of his side (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Alex Neil proud of Sunderland despite loss at Sheffield United
Chris Wilder’s side drew 2-2 at Stoke (Martin Rickett/PA)
Chris Wilder could not believe Middlesbrough failed to beat Stoke
Steve Bruce wants attacking reinforcements (David Davies/PA)
Steve Bruce repeats call for attacking additions to squad after Cardiff blank
Great Britain’s Matt Hudson-Smith celebrates winning gold in the men’s 400m final at the European Championships (Sven Hoppe/DPA/PA)
Matt Hudson-Smith elated after defending his European 400m title
West Brom were frustrated by Cardiff (David Davies/PA)
Struggling West Brom frustrated by Cardiff
Sheffield United held on for the win (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Sheffield United see off 10-man Sunderland at Bramall Lane
Tom McIntyre celebrates scoring the opener (John Walton/PA)
Reading condemn Blackburn to first defeat of the season

More from The Courier

Andy Considine has been the signing Callum Davidson wanted.
'Nobody is really talking about Jamie McCart', says Callum Davidson, as St Johnstone defender…
0
Beleaguered: Mark Birighitti has endured a tough week.
Jack Ross addresses Mark Birighitti mentality as Dundee United boss dismisses transfer talk
0
Rab with Pat Liney.
RAB DOUGLAS: Special memories of Pat Liney and why Mark Birighitti deserves longer to…
0
Scott Allan unveiled as an Arbroath player at Gayfield on Wednesday.
Arbroath make 'statement of intent' confirming signing of ex Hibs ace Scott Allan
0
Bin collections in Perth and Kinross will be affected.
Perth and Kinross Council issues advice on bin collections ahead of strike
0
Buffalo horns and beach dancing: Wednesday's news in pictures