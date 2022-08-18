Marc Roberts sidelined as Birmingham host Wigan By Press Association August 18 2022, 9.39am Marc Roberts will miss out through injury for Birmingham (Joe Giddens/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Marc Roberts will miss Birmingham’s Championship clash with Wigan due to a thigh injury. The centre-back missed the midweek 1-1 draw with Watford, having sustained the issue in the 1-0 loss at Cardiff. Josh Williams will be primed to continue in central defence for John Eustace’s side. Gary Gardner and Krystian Bielik are still working their way back to fitness. Goalkeeper Ben Amos is likely to miss out for Wigan after aggravating an existing Achilles injury. Jamie Jones replaced Amos during Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Bristol City and is expected to continue between the sticks. Defender Curtis Tilt faces a late fitness check due to hamstring and groin issues. Jack Whatmough featured against the Robins and could retain his place in the starting XI should Tilt miss out. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Dean Smith praises match-winner Josh Sargent for making most of chance to shine Bruno Lage backs Matheus Nunes after joking Pep Guardiola drove up fee by £10m Brendan Rodgers: Leicester can only set expectations when transfer window closes Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel confirms talks with Blues over contract extension Antonio Conte likes ‘nasty’ edge that Richarlison offers to Tottenham David Wiese and Adam Lyth end Birmingham Phoenix’s unbeaten home record Josh Sargent double gives Norwich victory over Millwall Partick Thistle thrash previously unbeaten Inverness to go top of Championship Manchester United agree deal for Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro Eilish McColgan reflects on successful summer – Friday’s sporting social More from The Courier Dundee United could 'shuffle things' before transfer window closes 0 Murray Davidson admits he MUST think about changing full-blooded approach ahead of St Johnstone… 0 Drivers face diversion on A92 in north-east Fife during roadworks Family of missing Ross McLean informed as body found near Glenrothes Man airlifted by helicopter after inflatable began to sink near St Andrews Traffic restrictions due to leaking sewer main near Tesco Riverside in Dundee 0