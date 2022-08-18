Anwar Uddin – complicated language can confuse fans when it comes to diversity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Anwar Uddin – complicated language can confuse fans when it comes to diversity

By Press Association
August 18 2022, 10.03am Updated: August 18 2022, 10.41am
Fans for Diversity’s Anwar Uddin (centre) wants to simplify conversations in football (Yui Mok/PA)
Fans for Diversity’s Anwar Uddin (centre) wants to simplify conversations in football (Yui Mok/PA)

The first British South Asian to captain a league side admits diversity is a complicated subject and worries complex language is causing football fans to “switch off”.

Anwar Uddin made history when, in 2007, he led out League Two side Dagenham & Redbridge against Stockport.

It was one of many milestones throughout the career of the first British-Bangladeshi to play professional English football, who now leads the Fans for Diversity campaign and worries the sport is not reaching those it most wants to listen.

“When you talk about real change, about equality and diversity, it’s a complicated subject,” he told the PA news agency at the launch of Together, the EFL’s new inclusion strategy.

“And actually when you look at some of the strategies, discussions, your everyday football fan will switch off.

“Some of the terminology, the words, the discussion, it’s just very complicated. I remember when I retired as a football player and I started to step into this space it was a massive learning curve for me, and actually having learned the terminology and with all my lived experience I think we all need to simplify it, to be honest.

“Yes, the complications are great because detail is important, but actually it’s just about being the best human being you can be and having an understanding that there are now people that are confident to be their authentic self, which may differ to you entirely.

“You may have never come across a person that you’re standing or sitting next to in a football stadium in your life, but there’s nothing scary about it.

“I’d never really had a lot of a relationship with the LGBTQ+ community, now we’re working with [them] every single day. We’ve set up trans teams with the community and allies, mixed gender teams.

“You have to go into it understanding you don’t have all the answers, but for people from underrepresented communities, the importance of allies is huge.”

The picture for South Asian footballers has not changed much since Uddin retired from a 12-year career, which first saw him work his way up to West Ham’s reserves before spells at clubs including Sheffield Wednesday, Bristol Rovers and Barnet.

A 2021 Professional Footballers’ Association report revealed that, despite Asian and Asian British people making up almost 7.5 per cent of the population in the last census – the second-largest group in the UK –  a “shockingly small” eight players from the community made first-team appearances across the Premier League and English Football League in 2019/2020.

In April, the Premier League launched a dedicated ‘South Asian Action Plan’ alongside Kick it Out.

Being a trailblazer, said Uddin, also often meant unintentionally standing out.  It is why he believes what might be called micro-progressions – or, in simple terms, small acts – are as vital as high-level strategy.

“Growing up, my parents actually told me to stay away from stadiums don’t go anywhere near them,” he said.

“My dad came over here in the 1960s as a South Asian from Bangladesh and he had a lot of negative experiences with football. He worked at a restaurant, and on matchdays it was just a nightmare. Bricks through windows, racism.

“But if I’d stayed away I wouldn’t have the life and the career I’ve had. Being in stadiums and looking around, I’m very conscious of visibility and representation.

“Some people will go anywhere and not really notice things, but everywhere I’ve been I’ve been the only.

Anwar Uddin with Dangenham and Redbridge
Uddin (centre) made history with Dagenham & Redbridge (Nick Potts/PA)

“There’s been a lot of change and progress, but it comes with tension because change sometimes can be uncomfortable. But what we are seeing now is we’re living in an environment where people are more equipped with more education and understanding about who they are, and the confidence to go and watch games.

“But we want a wider fan base to actually be aware that even something as small as a smile, or opening a door, or even being together on the terraces can have a massive, massive say in whether an individual comes back again.”

