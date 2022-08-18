PA Sport Trivia (19/08/2022)

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
PA Sport Trivia (19/08/2022)

By Press Association
August 18 2022, 10.59am
PA SPORT BIRTHDAYS

Renee Richards (tennis)- transgender former American player and coach of Martina Navratilova, born 1934.

Sid Going (rugby union) – former New Zealand scrum-half, who won 29 caps between 1967 and 1977, born 1943.

Mary Joe Fernandez (tennis) – former doubles champion at the Australian and French Open and two-time Olympic gold medallist, born 1971.

Marco Materazzi (soccer) – former Everton and Inter Milan defender who won the World Cup with Italy in 2006, born 1973.

Ryan Taylor (soccer) – former Wigan, Newcastle and Hull defender, born 1984.

Nico Hulkenberg (motor racing) – German Formula One driver, born 1987.

Nafi Thiam (athletics) – Belgium’s two-time Olympic heptathlon champion, born 1994.

Harry Toffolo (soccer) – Nottingham Forest left-back, born 1995.

ON THIS DAY IN SPORT

1953: England recaptured the Ashes at The Oval after a gap of 19 years. Denis Compton hit the decisive stroke to give Len Hutton’s team an eight-wicket victory in the fifth and final Test, the only win after four drawn matches in the series.

1999: Nineteen-year-old Robbie Keane became the then most expensive teenager in British football, completing a £6million move from Wolves to Coventry.

2001: Ferrari’s Michael Schumacher was crowned world champion for the fourth time, after winning the Hungarian Grand Prix in Budapest.

2004: Leslie Law won individual silver for Great Britain at the Olympic three-day eventing competition in Athens. He was later upgraded to gold after Germany’s Bettina Hoy lost an appeal against a 12-point penalty.

2008: An excellent day for Great Britain at the Olympics in Beijing brought gold medals for Victoria Pendleton and Chris Hoy in cycling, Christine Ohuruogu on the track and Paul Goodison in the Laser class sailing.

2013: Sussex released England spinner Monty Panesar after concluding their investigation into his drunken behaviour outside a Brighton nightclub. Panesar had been fined by police for urinating on club bouncers after he was thrown off the premises.

2014: Scottish Lowland League side Stirling University made history by appointing Shelley Kerr as their manager. The club from the league just below the Scottish Professional Football League became the first at their level in Britain to appoint a female manager.

2017: England beat West Indies by an innings and 209 runs at Edgbaston in the first day-night Test to take place in the United Kingdom.

2018: Novak Djokovic defeated Roger Federer 6-4 6-4 in the Cincinnati Masters final to become the first player to win all nine ATP Masters 1000 tournaments since the series began in 1990.

2020: Ronald Koeman left his role as Holland manager to take over as head coach of Barcelona.

2021: Glamorgan won the Royal London One-Day Cup after beating Durham by 58 runs in the final at Trent Bridge.

PA SPORT SELECTIVE TV GUIDE

Today (Friday, August 19)

SOCCER: Sky Bet Championship, Norwich v Millwall – Sky Sports Football 1930, Sky Sports Main Event 2000; Ligue 1, Lyon v Troyes – BT Sport 1 1945.

CRICKET: Test, England v South Africa – Sky Sports Main Event 1015-1300 and 1330, Sky Sports The Hundred 1015; The Hundred (men), Birmingham Phoenix v Northern Superchargers – Sky Sports The Hundred 1830; One-day international, West Indies v New Zealand – BT Sport 2 1845.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Betfred Super League, Hull FC v Wakefield – Sky Sports Action 1930.

GOLF: D+D Real Czech Masters – Sky Sports Golf 1200; BMW Championship – Sky Sports Golf 1700.

CYCLING: Tour of Denmark – Eurosport 1 1430; Vuelta a Espana – Eurosport 1 1715.

SNOOKER: European Masters – Eurosport 2 1430-1730 and 1900.

MOTORCYCLING: MotoGP, Austrian Grand Prix practice – BT Sport 2 0800.

SPORT: European Championships – BBC Two 0900-1345 and 1800, BBC One 1345.

RACING: Ebor Festival in York – ITV and STV 1330.

Tomorrow (Saturday, August 20)

SOCCER: Premier League, Tottenham v Wolves – BT Sport 1 1130, Bournemouth v Arsenal – Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League 1700; cinch Premiership, Hibernian v Rangers – Sky Sports Football 1200; Vanarama National League, Notts County v Chesterfield – BT Sport 1 1700; Serie A, Torino v Lazio – BT Sport 2 1730, Inter Milan v Spezia – BT Sport 1 1930; Ligue 1, Marseille v Nantes – BT Sport 2 2000; MLS, New York Red Bulls v FC Cincinnati – Sky Sports Main Event 2300.

CRICKET: Test, England v South Africa – Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports The Hundred 1015; The Hundred (men), Trent Rockets v London Spirit – Sky Sports The Hundred 1845, Sky Sports Main Event 1930.

BOXING: World heavyweight title fight build-up, Oleksandr Usyk v Anthony Joshua – Sky Sports Action 1800 (Fight on Sky Sports Box Office).

GOLF: D+D Real Czech Masters – Sky Sports Golf 1130; BMW Championship – Sky Sports Golf 1600, Sky Sports Main Event 2200.

CYCLING: Tour of Denmark – Eurosport 1 1245; Vuelta a Espana – Eurosport 1 1400.

SNOOKER: European Masters – Eurosport 2 1900.

MOTOR RACING: WRC, Rally Belgium – BT Sport 4 1000.

MOTORCYCLING: MotoGP, Austrian Grand Prix practice – BT Sport 2 0800. Qualifying – BT Sport 2 1100.

SPORT: European Championships – BBC Two 0900-1315 and 1630, BBC One 1315.

BASEBALL: MLB, Atlanta Braves v Houston Astros – BT Sport 2 0000 (Sun).

RACING: Ebor Festival in York – ITV 1325.

PA SPORT QUIZ

1. How many gold medals did Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix win at the Commonwealth Games?

2. Who is the captain of the South African men’s Test team?

3. Who won their first maiden PGA Tour title at the FedEx St Jude Championship in Memphis?

4. Who are the holders of the women’s Rugby World Cup?

5. Scotland defender Jen Beattie plays for which Women’s Super League club?

6. Which team did the LA Rams beat in the 2022 Super Bowl?

7. How many grand slam singles titles did Maria Sharapova win during her career?

8. Where did Wolves sign Portugal midfielder Matheus Nunes from?

9. In Formula 1, which drivers represent AlphaTauri?

10. Who are the current men’s Hundred title holders?

Answers: 1. Two; 2. Dean Elgar; 3. Will Zalatoris; 4. New Zealand; 5. Arsenal; 6. Cincinnati Bengals; 7. Five; 8. Sporting Lisbon; 9. Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda; 10. Southern Brave.

