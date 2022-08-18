Davie Martindale adamant Joel Nouble will not leave Livingston this summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Davie Martindale adamant Joel Nouble will not leave Livingston this summer

By Press Association
August 18 2022, 11.05am Updated: August 18 2022, 5.21pm
Joel Nouble (centre) has scored twice this season (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Joel Nouble (centre) has scored twice this season (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Livingston manager Davie Martindale is adamant in-form striker Joel Nouble will not be sold in the current transfer window.

The 26-year-old Englishman has made an eye-catching start to the current campaign, bagging goals against Rangers and Hibernian in the opening weeks of the cinch Premiership season.

Martindale believes that Nouble, who thrived during a loan stint at Arbroath in the first half of last season, can develop into a £1million striker if he has more time leading the Lions attack.

“I can guarantee you Joel Nouble will still be here at the end of the window,” said the Livingston boss. “I’ve had some bits and bobs of interest but nothing significant that’s going to change my mind about this window to be honest.

“I believe I would do what’s right for the player and the club but I genuinely feel Joel needs a good year at this football club. If I can get him into double figures, it probably puts another £1million on his value – that’s the objective.

“Joel’s scored a couple of goals and he’s been brilliant in the last three games but if we can keep that level of consistency, we can get him up to 12-15 goals a season. If we do that, then we’ve got a top Scottish Premiership striker. That benefits everybody, Joel Nouble and Livingston Football Club.”

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Max Stryjek has left Livingston to join Wycombe.

The Pole was the Lions’ number one for the previous two seasons but Martindale has had contingency plans in place for the impending departure of the highly-regarded 26-year-old by recruiting Russian Ivan Konovalov and former Colchester stopper Shamal George in the last two windows.

The Lions have allowed Stryjek to leave on a free transfer but have ensured a sell-on fee is part of the deal.

“I think it was time for Max to take the next step in his career and move on and of course, I wish him nothing but success,” said Martindale.

“We have managed to secure a sell-on for the player and feel that playing for Wycombe will give all parties the best possible opportunity for Max to kick on and have a successful  career in the English Football League.

“Max has the ability to play in League 1 in England, and higher in my opinion. We all thank Max for his time at the club and wish him all the best in the future.
“Shamal has come in and done more than enough to keep that number one jersey, he’s been magnificent for us. I’m pursuing another goalkeeper at this point in time to keep three in the building for cover and to keep pushing each other.”

Martindale is still on the hunt for an attacker, adding: “We’re still looking for that one offensive player that I’ve been looking for over the past few weeks.

“I’ve got a few options so I’m going to leave that as late as possible before I make my mind up because I think there are going to be potentially a few exciting options becoming available from Premier League and Championship clubs down south.

“I’m going to try and leave a space open for as long as possible to get the right person in.”

