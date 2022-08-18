Stevenage aiming to maintain unbeaten start when they take on Carlisle By Press Association August 18 2022, 11.45am Stevenage manager Steve Evans’ team have won three and drawn one of their games (Mike Egerton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Stevenage will aim to maintain their unbeaten start to the Sky Bet League Two season when they host Carlisle. Steve Evans’ team have won three and drawn one of their games, keeping that sequence going with a 1-0 victory over Rochdale. Evans made five changes for the Rochdale encounter, including a full debut for Kane Smith, which underlined Borough’s squad strength. Those hoping for a starting place will include Jake Taylor, Michael Bostwick and Saxon Earley, who were all among the substitutes in midweek. Carlisle boss Paul Simpson is optimistic that midfielder Owen Moxon will be fit for the trip south. Moxon missed the abandoned midweek game against Grimsby due to a thigh strain, with Jamie Devitt replacing him. The Stevenage game is likely to be too early for striker Ryan Edmondson, who has been out with a hip injury. But Morgan Feeney could be in the mix as he closes in on a return to full fitness. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Dean Smith praises match-winner Josh Sargent for making most of chance to shine Bruno Lage backs Matheus Nunes after joking Pep Guardiola drove up fee by £10m Brendan Rodgers: Leicester can only set expectations when transfer window closes Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel confirms talks with Blues over contract extension Antonio Conte likes ‘nasty’ edge that Richarlison offers to Tottenham David Wiese and Adam Lyth end Birmingham Phoenix’s unbeaten home record Josh Sargent double gives Norwich victory over Millwall Partick Thistle thrash previously unbeaten Inverness to go top of Championship Manchester United agree deal for Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro Eilish McColgan reflects on successful summer – Friday’s sporting social More from The Courier Dundee United could 'shuffle things' before transfer window closes 0 Murray Davidson admits he MUST think about changing full-blooded approach ahead of St Johnstone… 0 Drivers face diversion on A92 in north-east Fife during roadworks Family of missing Ross McLean informed as body found near Glenrothes Man airlifted by helicopter after inflatable began to sink near St Andrews Traffic restrictions due to leaking sewer main near Tesco Riverside in Dundee 0