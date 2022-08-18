South Africa dismiss England for 165 as Kagiso Rabada takes five wickets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
South Africa dismiss England for 165 as Kagiso Rabada takes five wickets

By Press Association
August 18 2022, 12.15pm Updated: August 18 2022, 1.09pm
Kagiso Rabada took five wickets (Adam Davy/PA)
Kagiso Rabada took five wickets (Adam Davy/PA)

South Africa maintained their stranglehold on the first Test at Lord’s by bowling England out for 165 on the second morning with Kagiso Rabada claiming an impressive five-wicket haul.

Rain halted the tourists’ charge on day one with England struggling to 116 for six and on the verge of posting their lowest total since the new regime of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum set about transforming red-ball cricket in this country.

While the hosts moved beyond the 141 they scored here against New Zealand in June, Rabada sent Ollie Pope back to the pavilion early and picked up five for 52 to bring England’s first innings to an end inside an hour on day two.

South Africa openers Dean Elgar and Sarel Erwee were handled a tricky 50-minute period to negotiate before lunch but did so to walk off with their side 27 without loss after Elgar successfully reviewed a caught behind off Stuart Broad while Zak Crawley also put down a thick edge from the away captain.

Lord’s was a sea of red with the home of cricket turning ‘Red for Ruth’ for the fourth successive year in memory of Sir Andrew Strauss’ wife Ruth, who died in 2018.

All eyes were on Pope first up and whether he could lead England to a competitive total when he resumed on 61 not out, but he should have been dismissed from the sixth ball of the morning.

Having confidently pulled Rabada for four earlier in the over, Pope edged to first slip only to watch Erwee make a mess of the catching opportunity at chest height.

Erwee spilled the first chance, almost clung onto the second and failed to gather at the third attempt in hilarious fashion while falling backwards.

Pope did not cash in though as he played on at the start of Rabada’s third over to depart having added 12 runs to his overnight total.

Broad, lined up for a nighthawk role by captain Stokes during last month’s Test with India, did briefly live up to his billing with two fours off Anrich Nortje able to take England past the 141 they managed here in June.

Ollie Pope
Ollie Pope played on (Adam Davy/PA)

Rabada again proved too good and showed his variation with a slower ball fooling the England number eight, who could only chip a simple catch to the tourists’ skipper Elgar at point.

Jack Leach followed team orders in trying to be aggressive and welcomed Marco Jansen into the attack with two boundaries but soon lost his off stump.

It meant James Anderson, fresh from celebrating his 40th birthday, walked out with England on 164 for nine.

Anderson lasted only one ball with Rabada pinning him in front to ensure his name will go up on the Lord’s honours board and give South Africa control.

