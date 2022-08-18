Kenneth Zohore remains doubtful as West Brom take on Hull

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kenneth Zohore remains a doubt for West Brom ahead of Saturday’s Championship clash with Hull.

The Baggies continue to seek forward line reinforcements with Zohore working back to fitness after a recent knock and Daryl Dike sidelined.

Dike will miss at least two months after tearing a thigh muscle.

Karlan Grant remains West Brom’s only fit recognised striker.

Allahyar Sayyadmanesh is expected to be sidelined for as long as six weeks for Hull.

The Iran striker sustained a hamstring problem in the 1-1 draw at Burnley.

Randell Williams could be in the frame to start in his place.

Jean Michael Seri, Ryan Longman, Brandon Fleming and Greg Docherty could all also yet miss Saturday’s trip to The Hawthorns.