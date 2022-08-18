Kenneth Zohore remains doubtful as West Brom take on Hull By Press Association August 18 2022, 12.33pm Kenneth Zohore (centre) remains out of action for West Brom (Jonathan Brady/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Kenneth Zohore remains a doubt for West Brom ahead of Saturday’s Championship clash with Hull. The Baggies continue to seek forward line reinforcements with Zohore working back to fitness after a recent knock and Daryl Dike sidelined. Dike will miss at least two months after tearing a thigh muscle. Karlan Grant remains West Brom’s only fit recognised striker. Allahyar Sayyadmanesh is expected to be sidelined for as long as six weeks for Hull. The Iran striker sustained a hamstring problem in the 1-1 draw at Burnley. Randell Williams could be in the frame to start in his place. Jean Michael Seri, Ryan Longman, Brandon Fleming and Greg Docherty could all also yet miss Saturday’s trip to The Hawthorns. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Dean Smith praises match-winner Josh Sargent for making most of chance to shine Bruno Lage backs Matheus Nunes after joking Pep Guardiola drove up fee by £10m Brendan Rodgers: Leicester can only set expectations when transfer window closes Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel confirms talks with Blues over contract extension Antonio Conte likes ‘nasty’ edge that Richarlison offers to Tottenham David Wiese and Adam Lyth end Birmingham Phoenix’s unbeaten home record Josh Sargent double gives Norwich victory over Millwall Partick Thistle thrash previously unbeaten Inverness to go top of Championship Manchester United agree deal for Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro Eilish McColgan reflects on successful summer – Friday’s sporting social More from The Courier Dundee United could 'shuffle things' before transfer window closes 0 Murray Davidson admits he MUST think about changing full-blooded approach ahead of St Johnstone… 0 Drivers face diversion on A92 in north-east Fife during roadworks Family of missing Ross McLean informed as body found near Glenrothes Man airlifted by helicopter after inflatable began to sink near St Andrews Traffic restrictions due to leaking sewer main near Tesco Riverside in Dundee 0