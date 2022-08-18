Lucas Joao hoping to start as Reading face Middlesbrough By Press Association August 18 2022, 1.11pm Lucas Joao is looking to start for Reading (Kieran Cleeves/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Lucas Joao could start for Reading in their Sky Bet Championship clash against Middlesbrough. He made a goal-scoring impact after coming on as a second-half substitute in the 3-0 victory over Blackburn after recovering from hamstring trouble. And after seeing Joao prove his fitness, Royals boss Paul Ince might be tempted to give him a starting run. Ince, meanwhile, hopes to soon see his resources further bolstered by Scott Dann and Sam Hutchinson continuing their returns to full fitness. Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder is hopeful that striker Chuba Akpom will be fit to face Reading. Apkom missed the midweek draw at Stoke after scoring twice against Sheffield United in Boro’s previous game because of a knee problem. He subsequently underwent a scan, with Wilder awaiting an update as his team go in search of a first league victory this term following three draws and one defeat. Midfielder Alex Mowatt, meanwhile, could continue in the starting line-up after making his debut against Stoke. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Dean Smith praises match-winner Josh Sargent for making most of chance to shine Bruno Lage backs Matheus Nunes after joking Pep Guardiola drove up fee by £10m Brendan Rodgers: Leicester can only set expectations when transfer window closes Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel confirms talks with Blues over contract extension Antonio Conte likes ‘nasty’ edge that Richarlison offers to Tottenham David Wiese and Adam Lyth end Birmingham Phoenix’s unbeaten home record Josh Sargent double gives Norwich victory over Millwall Partick Thistle thrash previously unbeaten Inverness to go top of Championship Manchester United agree deal for Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro Eilish McColgan reflects on successful summer – Friday’s sporting social More from The Courier Dundee United could 'shuffle things' before transfer window closes 0 Murray Davidson admits he MUST think about changing full-blooded approach ahead of St Johnstone… 0 Drivers face diversion on A92 in north-east Fife during roadworks Family of missing Ross McLean informed as body found near Glenrothes Man airlifted by helicopter after inflatable began to sink near St Andrews Traffic restrictions due to leaking sewer main near Tesco Riverside in Dundee 0