Liam Manning hopes to have increased options for MK Dons’ visit of Accrington

MK Dons boss Liam Manning hopes for positive fitness news ahead of the Sky Bet League One encounter against Accrington Stanley.

Manning’s team responded to a 3-0 loss at Ipswich by edging out Port Vale thanks to a double from Bradley Johnson.

The manager’s selection options were restricted by six players being absent from his plans through injury.

But the likes of Will Grigg, Daniel Harvie and Nathan Holland are all edging closer to a competitive return.

Accrington, frustrated by the postponement of their midweek game against Forest Green, could see Doug Tharme make his debut.

Defender Tharme has joined Stanley on a season-long loan from Blackpool.

Elsewhere, Touray Sisay is continuing his recovery from a calf injury that has disrupted his start to the campaign.

But Michael Nottingham and Jay Rich-Baghuelou both require surgery, with Rich-Baghuelou’s ankle issue likely to sideline him for the rest of this season.