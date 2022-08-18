Liam Manning hopes to have increased options for MK Dons’ visit of Accrington By Press Association August 18 2022, 1.27pm MK Dons boss Liam Manning may have players back from injury when Accrington come to town (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up MK Dons boss Liam Manning hopes for positive fitness news ahead of the Sky Bet League One encounter against Accrington Stanley. Manning’s team responded to a 3-0 loss at Ipswich by edging out Port Vale thanks to a double from Bradley Johnson. The manager’s selection options were restricted by six players being absent from his plans through injury. But the likes of Will Grigg, Daniel Harvie and Nathan Holland are all edging closer to a competitive return. Accrington, frustrated by the postponement of their midweek game against Forest Green, could see Doug Tharme make his debut. Defender Tharme has joined Stanley on a season-long loan from Blackpool. Elsewhere, Touray Sisay is continuing his recovery from a calf injury that has disrupted his start to the campaign. But Michael Nottingham and Jay Rich-Baghuelou both require surgery, with Rich-Baghuelou’s ankle issue likely to sideline him for the rest of this season. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Dean Smith praises match-winner Josh Sargent for making most of chance to shine Bruno Lage backs Matheus Nunes after joking Pep Guardiola drove up fee by £10m Brendan Rodgers: Leicester can only set expectations when transfer window closes Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel confirms talks with Blues over contract extension Antonio Conte likes ‘nasty’ edge that Richarlison offers to Tottenham David Wiese and Adam Lyth end Birmingham Phoenix’s unbeaten home record Josh Sargent double gives Norwich victory over Millwall Partick Thistle thrash previously unbeaten Inverness to go top of Championship Manchester United agree deal for Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro Eilish McColgan reflects on successful summer – Friday’s sporting social More from The Courier Dundee United could 'shuffle things' before transfer window closes 0 Murray Davidson admits he MUST think about changing full-blooded approach ahead of St Johnstone… 0 Drivers face diversion on A92 in north-east Fife during roadworks Family of missing Ross McLean informed as body found near Glenrothes Man airlifted by helicopter after inflatable began to sink near St Andrews Traffic restrictions due to leaking sewer main near Tesco Riverside in Dundee 0