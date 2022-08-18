Alvaro Fernandez will miss out again when Preston play Watford By Press Association August 18 2022, 1.37pm Alvaro Fernandez in action for Preston (Richard Sellers/PA). [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Preston will be without defender Alvaro Fernandez once again when they host Watford in the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday. The Manchester United loanee has missed the last two games with an ankle issue and North End boss Ryan Lowe revealed Fernandez has suffered a setback in his recovery. It is hoped he will be back in contention for either the Carabao Cup trip to Wolves next Tuesday or the league match at Cardiff four days later. The Lilywhites have also had Sean Maguire, who is set to return to full training next week, and Bambo Diaby sidelined. Tom Cleverley is still out for Watford, but Ismaila Sarr could return. The pair were absent for Tuesday’s 1-1 draw at Birmingham due to injury, and midfielder Cleverley (calf) is expected to be unavailable for “a couple of weeks”, boss Rob Edwards has said. Winger Sarr sat the game out with a hamstring issue but has trained since. Imran Louza, Samuel Kalu and Tom Dele-Bashiru continue with their respective recoveries. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Dean Smith praises match-winner Josh Sargent for making most of chance to shine Bruno Lage backs Matheus Nunes after joking Pep Guardiola drove up fee by £10m Brendan Rodgers: Leicester can only set expectations when transfer window closes Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel confirms talks with Blues over contract extension Antonio Conte likes ‘nasty’ edge that Richarlison offers to Tottenham David Wiese and Adam Lyth end Birmingham Phoenix’s unbeaten home record Josh Sargent double gives Norwich victory over Millwall Partick Thistle thrash previously unbeaten Inverness to go top of Championship Manchester United agree deal for Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro Eilish McColgan reflects on successful summer – Friday’s sporting social More from The Courier Dundee United could 'shuffle things' before transfer window closes 0 Murray Davidson admits he MUST think about changing full-blooded approach ahead of St Johnstone… 0 Drivers face diversion on A92 in north-east Fife during roadworks Family of missing Ross McLean informed as body found near Glenrothes Man airlifted by helicopter after inflatable began to sink near St Andrews Traffic restrictions due to leaking sewer main near Tesco Riverside in Dundee 0