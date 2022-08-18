Alvaro Fernandez will miss out again when Preston play Watford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Alvaro Fernandez will miss out again when Preston play Watford

By Press Association
August 18 2022, 1.37pm
Alvaro Fernandez in action for Preston (Richard Sellers/PA).
Alvaro Fernandez in action for Preston (Richard Sellers/PA).

Preston will be without defender Alvaro Fernandez once again when they host Watford in the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday.

The Manchester United loanee has missed the last two games with an ankle issue and North End boss Ryan Lowe revealed Fernandez has suffered a setback in his recovery.

It is hoped he will be back in contention for either the Carabao Cup trip to Wolves next Tuesday or the league match at Cardiff four days later.

The Lilywhites have also had Sean Maguire, who is set to return to full training next week, and Bambo Diaby sidelined.

Tom Cleverley is still out for Watford, but Ismaila Sarr could return.

The pair were absent for Tuesday’s 1-1 draw at Birmingham due to injury, and midfielder Cleverley (calf) is expected to be unavailable for “a couple of weeks”, boss Rob Edwards has said.

Winger Sarr sat the game out with a hamstring issue but has trained since.

Imran Louza, Samuel Kalu and Tom Dele-Bashiru continue with their respective recoveries.

