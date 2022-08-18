Calum Butcher could miss out again as Burton take on Port Vale By Press Association August 18 2022, 2.45pm Calum Butcher is an injury doubt for Burton (Jeff Holmes/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Calum Butcher could miss out again when Burton host Port Vale in League One. The midfielder sustained a groin problem in the 4-4 Accrington Stanley draw on August 13. Terry Taylor could continue in the starting XI having slotted in for the 1-0 home defeat to Ipswich. Deji Oshilaja will hope to keep his place having dislodged Victor Adeboyejo for the Ipswich loss. Port Vale wing-backs Lewis Cass and Mal Benning will be ready to return after being rotated and rested. Chris Hussey and Sammy Robinson started in the wide defensive roles for the 2-1 loss at MK Dons but could now be switched out again. Gavin Massey was stood down from the MK Dons game as a precaution and could be back in contention. Dave Worrall is working his way back to fitness but will not be ready to feature this weekend. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Dina-Asher Smith wants research into ‘huge’ impact periods have on performance South Africa hold upper hand in first Test despite Ben Stokes breakthroughs Hearts punished for poor defending in defeat to Zurich Mike Dean: I made mistake over hair-pull in Tottenham and Chelsea game Ben Stokes leads England fightback but South Africa on top at Lord’s Norwich to check on Teemu Pukki ahead of Millwall match Shrewsbury hope to see Ryan Bowman return for Ipswich clash Milestone for Kane and Mourinho helps groundsman – Thursday’s sporting social Thierry Nevers in line for Newport debut against Tranmere QPR duo Taylor Richards and Chris Willock set to return against Rotherham More from The Courier Boy, 15, last seen at Perth school found safe and well Dad who lost son to suicide hits out at further delay to Dundee crisis… 1 'Male midwives are not controversial': Dundee council leader John Alexander breaks silence on period… 1 Thursday court round-up — Sinister kiss-chase allegation Fife family left homeless after fire 'overwhelmed' by community's support 0 Allan Bryant: New temporary officer to lead Glenrothes case as family open up on…