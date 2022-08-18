Billy Sharp could miss out for Sheffield United again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Billy Sharp could miss out for Sheffield United again

By Press Association
August 18 2022, 2.57pm
Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp is doubtful for the visit of Blackburn (Mike Egerton/PA)
Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp is doubtful for the visit of Blackburn (Mike Egerton/PA)

Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp remains a doubt for the visit of Blackburn in the Sky Bet Championship.

The striker missed Wednesday’s win over Sunderland after rolling an ankle at the weekend and his availability will be determined by whether the swelling has gone down sufficiently.

Rhian Brewster is set to deputise again having started against the Black Cats in midweek.

On-loan Newcastle defender Ciaran Clark has missed the last two matches and it not expected to be fit until next week, midfielder Ben Osborn (ankle) is not due back for a fortnight but defender Enda Stevens (calf) is scheduled to train this week.

Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson is likely to make changes again after his team selection backfired in midweek with a first defeat of the season at Reading.

The Dane brought in Tyrhys Dolan and Jack Vale but the pair were replaced at half-time , along with midfielder Sammie Szmodics, and that could mean recalls for Sam Gallagher and Ryan Hedges.

Hayden Carter has returned to light training but is unlikely to be risked after three weeks out with a hamstring problem.

Scott Wharton (calf) remains sidelined while Sam Barnes is set to undergo surgery on an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

