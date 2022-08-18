Scott Twine, Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Kevin Long doubts for Burnley By Press Association August 18 2022, 4.01pm Scott Twine could return for Burnley (Nigel French/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Scott Twine, Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Kevin Long are all making good progress in their recoveries from injury ahead of Burnley’s clash with Blackpool. Gudmundsson appears to be the closest to a return but Saturday’s game could still come too soon for all three. Burnley boss Vincent Kompany was hoping to have completed the signing of Macedonian winger Darko Churlinov before the weekend following visa issues. Midfielder Ashley Westwood (ankle) remains sidelined. Blackpool will be without Charlie Patino and Lewis Fiorini. Arsenal loanee Patino was substituted at half-time during Tuesday’s win over QPR after falling awkwardly and injuring his ankle but it is hoped the problem is not too serious. Fellow midfielder Fiorini had to go off in the second half with a hamstring problem and also faces a spell on the sidelines. The Seasiders will also check on experienced striker Gary Madine (calf), who has missed the last two matches. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Dina-Asher Smith wants research into ‘huge’ impact periods have on performance South Africa hold upper hand in first Test despite Ben Stokes breakthroughs Hearts punished for poor defending in defeat to Zurich Mike Dean: I made mistake over hair-pull in Tottenham and Chelsea game Ben Stokes leads England fightback but South Africa on top at Lord’s Norwich to check on Teemu Pukki ahead of Millwall match Shrewsbury hope to see Ryan Bowman return for Ipswich clash Milestone for Kane and Mourinho helps groundsman – Thursday’s sporting social Thierry Nevers in line for Newport debut against Tranmere QPR duo Taylor Richards and Chris Willock set to return against Rotherham More from The Courier Boy, 15, last seen at Perth school found safe and well Dad who lost son to suicide hits out at further delay to Dundee crisis… 1 'Male midwives are not controversial': Dundee council leader John Alexander breaks silence on period… 1 Thursday court round-up — Sinister kiss-chase allegation Fife family left homeless after fire 'overwhelmed' by community's support 0 Allan Bryant: New temporary officer to lead Glenrothes case as family open up on…