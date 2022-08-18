Barnsley could have Nicky Cadden back for Wycombe match By Press Association August 18 2022, 4.25pm Nicky Cadden could return this weekend (Leila Coker/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Nicky Cadden could return for Barnsley’s League One game against Wycombe on Saturday. The 25-year-old left wing-back has missed three matches after limping off in their win over Cheltenham earlier this month, but manager Michael Duff hopes he will be in contention. Saturday’s game will come too soon for midfielder Herbie Kane, who is recovering from a groin injury. Michal Helik (groin) remains sidelined. Wycombe could make a few changes as they look to snap a three game losing streak. New signing Charles Hagan could make his debut after joining the club on Thursday. Manager Gareth Ainsworth will check on injured players Ryan Tafazolli, Sam Vokes, Brandon Hanlan, Sullay Kaikai, Tjay De Barr, Curtis Thompson and Jason McCarthy. Ainsworth also said he is hopeful of signing a new goalkeeper to give youngster Tyla Dickinson some competition. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Dina-Asher Smith wants research into ‘huge’ impact periods have on performance South Africa hold upper hand in first Test despite Ben Stokes breakthroughs Hearts punished for poor defending in defeat to Zurich Mike Dean: I made mistake over hair-pull in Tottenham and Chelsea game Ben Stokes leads England fightback but South Africa on top at Lord’s Norwich to check on Teemu Pukki ahead of Millwall match Shrewsbury hope to see Ryan Bowman return for Ipswich clash Milestone for Kane and Mourinho helps groundsman – Thursday’s sporting social Thierry Nevers in line for Newport debut against Tranmere QPR duo Taylor Richards and Chris Willock set to return against Rotherham More from The Courier Boy, 15, last seen at Perth school found safe and well Dad who lost son to suicide hits out at further delay to Dundee crisis… 1 'Male midwives are not controversial': Dundee council leader John Alexander breaks silence on period… 1 Thursday court round-up — Sinister kiss-chase allegation Fife family left homeless after fire 'overwhelmed' by community's support 0 Allan Bryant: New temporary officer to lead Glenrothes case as family open up on…