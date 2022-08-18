Connor Wickham set for first Forest Green start against Plymouth By Press Association August 18 2022, 4.37pm Connor Wickham joined Forest Green earlier this month (John Walton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Connor Wickham could make his full debut when Forest Green host Plymouth in Sky Bet League One. The former England Under-21 striker marked his maiden Rovers appearance by coming off the bench to claim the equaliser in the 1-1 draw with Lincoln last time out. Sheffield United loanee Harry Boyes (foot) and Udoka Godwin-Malife (hamstring) remain sidelined. Forward Jamille Matt is pushing for a start against one of his former clubs, while midfielders Sean Robertson and David Davis are other options should head coach Ian Burchnall opt for changes. Plymouth defender Nigel Lonwijk is expected to make his first League One start in place of the suspended James Wilson. Wilson serves a one-match ban following his red card in Tuesday’s 5-1 loss at Charlton, handing an opportunity to Wolves loanee Lonwijk. Pilgrims boss Steven Schumacher has no further fresh selection concerns. Mickel Miller, Conor Grant, James Bolton and Panutche Camara are still out injured. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Dina-Asher Smith wants research into ‘huge’ impact periods have on performance South Africa hold upper hand in first Test despite Ben Stokes breakthroughs Hearts punished for poor defending in defeat to Zurich Mike Dean: I made mistake over hair-pull in Tottenham and Chelsea game Ben Stokes leads England fightback but South Africa on top at Lord’s Norwich to check on Teemu Pukki ahead of Millwall match Shrewsbury hope to see Ryan Bowman return for Ipswich clash Milestone for Kane and Mourinho helps groundsman – Thursday’s sporting social Thierry Nevers in line for Newport debut against Tranmere QPR duo Taylor Richards and Chris Willock set to return against Rotherham More from The Courier Boy, 15, last seen at Perth school found safe and well Dad who lost son to suicide hits out at further delay to Dundee crisis… 1 'Male midwives are not controversial': Dundee council leader John Alexander breaks silence on period… 1 Thursday court round-up — Sinister kiss-chase allegation Fife family left homeless after fire 'overwhelmed' by community's support 0 Allan Bryant: New temporary officer to lead Glenrothes case as family open up on…