Mansfield to check on quartet ahead of Stockport clash By Press Association August 18 2022, 4.49pm Mansfield's Rhys Oates (left) sustained an injury against AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday (Nigel French/PA). Mansfield will assess a quartet of players ahead of Saturday's League Two clash with Stockport. Among them is Rhys Oates (shoulder/chest), who was injured in the 5-2 win over AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday. Fellow forward Lucas Akins (groin), midfielder Hiram Boateng and defender Oliver Hawkins (both hamstring) are the other trio. Clough's men will be looking to make it three wins from as many home league games so far this term. Stockport are set to be without Macauley Southam-Hales through suspension. The defender was sent off in Tuesday's 2-1 loss at Doncaster for an off-the-ball incident with Tommy Rowe. Connor Jennings missed out as he continued to recover from an ankle injury, as did Will Collar (concussion) and Akil Wright (illness). Dave Challinor's promoted side are 18th in the table with three points from four games, eight places below Mansfield, who have six points.