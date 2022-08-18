Rochdale part company with Robbie Stockdale after poor start to season By Press Association August 18 2022, 5.09pm Rochdale have parted company with Robbie Stockdale (Mike Egerton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Rochdale have parted company with manager Robbie Stockdale. The decision comes with Dale sitting at the bottom of Sky Bet League Two having lost all four of their matches. Rochdale have not scored a league goal since their opening-day 2-1 defeat to Crewe, although they did beat Burton 2-0 in the first round of the Carabao Cup. The 42-year-old, who becomes the first managerial casualty of the season in the EFL, has been in charge at Spotland for just over a year and helped Dale finish 18th last season. A statement on the club’s website read: “Rochdale have today parted company with Robbie Stockdale and Jimmy Shan. “The board would like to place on record its thanks to Robbie and Jimmy, and wish them every success in the future.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Dina-Asher Smith wants research into ‘huge’ impact periods have on performance South Africa hold upper hand in first Test despite Ben Stokes breakthroughs Hearts punished for poor defending in defeat to Zurich Mike Dean: I made mistake over hair-pull in Tottenham and Chelsea game Ben Stokes leads England fightback but South Africa on top at Lord’s Norwich to check on Teemu Pukki ahead of Millwall match Shrewsbury hope to see Ryan Bowman return for Ipswich clash Milestone for Kane and Mourinho helps groundsman – Thursday’s sporting social Thierry Nevers in line for Newport debut against Tranmere QPR duo Taylor Richards and Chris Willock set to return against Rotherham More from The Courier Boy, 15, last seen at Perth school found safe and well Dad who lost son to suicide hits out at further delay to Dundee crisis… 1 'Male midwives are not controversial': Dundee council leader John Alexander breaks silence on period… 1 Thursday court round-up — Sinister kiss-chase allegation Fife family left homeless after fire 'overwhelmed' by community's support 0 Allan Bryant: New temporary officer to lead Glenrothes case as family open up on…