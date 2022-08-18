Peterborough midfielder Joel Randall a doubt for Lincoln clash By Press Association August 18 2022, 5.11pm Joel Randall is awaiting the results of a scan on a shoulder injury (Simon Galloway/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Peterborough are waiting for the results of a scan on Joel Randall but the midfielder is likely to miss the visit of Lincoln. The 22-year-old fell awkwardly in training and injured his shoulder and collarbone which ruled him out of the midweek win over Sheffield Wednesday and he is not expected to return at the weekend. Fellow midfielder Kwame Poku could make his first appearance of the season after a calf problem but is more likely to return next week. Defender Manu Fernandez trained this week and is close to being in contention but the club continue to take their time with on-loan Hull goalkeeper Harvey Cartwright’s thigh problem. Lincoln goalkeeper Carl Rushworth will miss out again with a rib injury. The 21-year-old missed the midweek win over Oxford after a scan showed a problem so Jordan Wright is set to deputise again. Forward Ben House is expected to be fit despite sustaining a gash on his ankle at the Kassam Stadium. Defender Adam Jackson has missed the last two matches with a dead leg but could return. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Dina-Asher Smith wants research into ‘huge’ impact periods have on performance South Africa hold upper hand in first Test despite Ben Stokes breakthroughs Hearts punished for poor defending in defeat to Zurich Mike Dean: I made mistake over hair-pull in Tottenham and Chelsea game Ben Stokes leads England fightback but South Africa on top at Lord’s Norwich to check on Teemu Pukki ahead of Millwall match Shrewsbury hope to see Ryan Bowman return for Ipswich clash Milestone for Kane and Mourinho helps groundsman – Thursday’s sporting social Thierry Nevers in line for Newport debut against Tranmere QPR duo Taylor Richards and Chris Willock set to return against Rotherham More from The Courier Boy, 15, last seen at Perth school found safe and well Dad who lost son to suicide hits out at further delay to Dundee crisis… 1 'Male midwives are not controversial': Dundee council leader John Alexander breaks silence on period… 1 Thursday court round-up — Sinister kiss-chase allegation Fife family left homeless after fire 'overwhelmed' by community's support 0 Allan Bryant: New temporary officer to lead Glenrothes case as family open up on…