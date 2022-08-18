QPR duo Taylor Richards and Chris Willock set to return against Rotherham By Press Association August 18 2022, 6.26pm Taylor Richards could return for QPR (David Davies/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up QPR could welcome back Taylor Richards and Chris Willock for the visit of Rotherham. Richards has not featured since the opening day of the season with an injury while Willock has only played one of Rangers’ first four games. But both men are fit and should feature against the Millers. Michael Beale’s side have taken four points from their opening four games of the season, but lost last time out to Blackpool. Rotherham will include Tom Eaves in their travelling squad. The striker has yet to feature for his new club after picking up a calf injury in pre-season training but has returned to the fold this week. Peter Kioso has been ruled out until mid-October with a groin injury and boss Paul Warne is close to bringing in a loan replacement for the wing-back. Hakeem Odoffin is also out with a leg injury but there are no new issues from Tuesday’s 0-0 draw at Preston. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Dina-Asher Smith wants research into ‘huge’ impact periods have on performance South Africa hold upper hand in first Test despite Ben Stokes breakthroughs Hearts punished for poor defending in defeat to Zurich Mike Dean: I made mistake over hair-pull in Tottenham and Chelsea game Ben Stokes leads England fightback but South Africa on top at Lord’s Norwich to check on Teemu Pukki ahead of Millwall match Shrewsbury hope to see Ryan Bowman return for Ipswich clash Milestone for Kane and Mourinho helps groundsman – Thursday’s sporting social Thierry Nevers in line for Newport debut against Tranmere Barnsley condemn derogatory chanting towards Bristol Rovers staff member More from The Courier Boy, 15, last seen at Perth school found safe and well Dad who lost son to suicide hits out at further delay to Dundee crisis… 1 'Male midwives are not controversial': Dundee council leader John Alexander breaks silence on period… 1 Thursday court round-up — Sinister kiss-chase allegation Fife family left homeless after fire 'overwhelmed' by community's support 0 Allan Bryant: New temporary officer to lead Glenrothes case as family open up on…