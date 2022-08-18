Thierry Nevers in line for Newport debut against Tranmere By Press Association August 18 2022, 6.27pm Newport boss James Rowberry, pictured, could give a debut to West Ham loanee Thierry Nevers (Bradley Collyer/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Winless Newport could hand a debut to Thierry Nevers during Saturday’s Sky Bet League Two clash with Tranmere. The winger has joined the Exiles on a season-long loan from Premier League club West Ham. Defender Declan Drysdale may be recalled by manager James Rowberry following suspension. Aaron Wildig and Robbie Willmott remain sidelined through injury, in addition to Offrande Zanzala. Tranmere boss Micky Mellon appears to have no fresh selection issues ahead of the trip to Rodney Parade. Rovers have kept successive clean sheets after following up last weekend’s 3-0 success over Gillingham with a goalless draw at Hartlepool in midweek. Defender Tom Davies, midfielder Kieron Morris and forward Charlie Jolley are yet to feature this season due to injuries sustained in pre-season and look unlikely to be involved. Midfielder Josh Hawkes and forward Joel Mumbongo are among those pushing for starts. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Dina-Asher Smith wants research into ‘huge’ impact periods have on performance South Africa hold upper hand in first Test despite Ben Stokes breakthroughs Hearts punished for poor defending in defeat to Zurich Mike Dean: I made mistake over hair-pull in Tottenham and Chelsea game Ben Stokes leads England fightback but South Africa on top at Lord’s Norwich to check on Teemu Pukki ahead of Millwall match Shrewsbury hope to see Ryan Bowman return for Ipswich clash Milestone for Kane and Mourinho helps groundsman – Thursday’s sporting social QPR duo Taylor Richards and Chris Willock set to return against Rotherham Barnsley condemn derogatory chanting towards Bristol Rovers staff member More from The Courier Boy, 15, last seen at Perth school found safe and well Dad who lost son to suicide hits out at further delay to Dundee crisis… 1 'Male midwives are not controversial': Dundee council leader John Alexander breaks silence on period… 1 Thursday court round-up — Sinister kiss-chase allegation Fife family left homeless after fire 'overwhelmed' by community's support 0 Allan Bryant: New temporary officer to lead Glenrothes case as family open up on…