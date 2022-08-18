Milestone for Kane and Mourinho helps groundsman – Thursday’s sporting social By Press Association August 18 2022, 6.45pm Harry Kane and Jose Mourinho (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 18. Football Harry Kane celebrated a milestone. Jose had extra work to do. Arsenal passed the phone to a new signing. I’m passing the phone to ______ 🤭 pic.twitter.com/t1RdaJ8aVB— Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) August 18, 2022 Ian Wright got some stick from Alan Shearer. F off @alanshearer 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/IOzz0FI32u— Ian Wright (@IanWright0) August 18, 2022 Gary Lineker enjoyed the cricket. Ooooh we’re on the telly, @angus_lineker pic.twitter.com/aagyKTFASR— Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) August 18, 2022 🤣 https://t.co/eG9oahaftD— Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) August 18, 2022 Palace cleared things up. Now you know how to pronounce every name in the squad 😉Stay for Wilf 😅#CPFC pic.twitter.com/wx8HLtaxdu— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) August 18, 2022 Cricket Lord’s turned red. A big day on the pitch. A bigger day off it.Ready to go #RedForRuth! 🔴@RuthStraussFdn ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jfxdMythvi— England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 18, 2022 Lord's is #RedforRuth. 🔴Be a part of it: https://t.co/Abq3vZ2LPH pic.twitter.com/aLKjVpMdZ7— England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 18, 2022 I’m in. The Team is in. Are you? Join team #RedforRuth today and help @RuthStraussFdn support families facing grief. 👉 https://t.co/DhEBLI2XyJ pic.twitter.com/J4v9ueeHLu— Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) August 18, 2022 Red for Ruth ❤️❤️ @RuthStraussFdn @HomeOfCricket raising awareness and supporting families experiencing grief. All in this together #ENGvSA on air @bbctms Now. HLS 7pm BBC4 as Lords turns red pic.twitter.com/QCjnnbo70j— Isa Guha (@isaguha) August 18, 2022 Formula One Lewis Hamilton was enjoying village life. Already can’t wait to come back 🌍❤️ pic.twitter.com/srbbK0eybf— Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) August 17, 2022 MMA Conor McGregor delved into the archives. Darts Michael van Gerwen had a nice background for an interview. Media for myself in this most amazing setting pic.twitter.com/EUl1PP2p92— Michael Van Gerwen (@MvG180) August 18, 2022 Fallon Sherrock was on target yet again. Tennis Cameron Norrie won the Battle of the Brits. Great atmosphere out there today! ☀️ 💦⚡️🐕 pic.twitter.com/AD40oMDOoK— Cameron Norrie (@cam_norrie) August 17, 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Dina-Asher Smith wants research into ‘huge’ impact periods have on performance South Africa hold upper hand in first Test despite Ben Stokes breakthroughs Hearts punished for poor defending in defeat to Zurich Mike Dean: I made mistake over hair-pull in Tottenham and Chelsea game Ben Stokes leads England fightback but South Africa on top at Lord’s Norwich to check on Teemu Pukki ahead of Millwall match Shrewsbury hope to see Ryan Bowman return for Ipswich clash Thierry Nevers in line for Newport debut against Tranmere QPR duo Taylor Richards and Chris Willock set to return against Rotherham Barnsley condemn derogatory chanting towards Bristol Rovers staff member More from The Courier Boy, 15, last seen at Perth school found safe and well Dad who lost son to suicide hits out at further delay to Dundee crisis… 1 'Male midwives are not controversial': Dundee council leader John Alexander breaks silence on period… 1 Thursday court round-up — Sinister kiss-chase allegation Fife family left homeless after fire 'overwhelmed' by community's support 0 Allan Bryant: New temporary officer to lead Glenrothes case as family open up on…