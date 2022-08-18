Norwich to check on Teemu Pukki ahead of Millwall match By Press Association August 18 2022, 7.13pm Norwich striker Teemu Pukki is struggling with a foot injury. (Joe Giddens/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Norwich will give a late fitness test to Teemu Pukki ahead of Friday’s visit of Millwall. The Finland striker missed the Canaries’ first Sky Bet Championship win of the campaign against Huddersfield on Tuesday with a foot injury. Manager Dean Smith will give Pukki as long as possible to prove his fitness, with Josh Sargent in line to again deputise. Sam Byram could be involved having returned to training but Jacob Sorensen (foot) and Dimitris Giannoulis (ankle) are out. Millwall will travel with no fresh injury concerns. Two last-gasp own goals earned the Lions a point at Swansea in midweek and manager Gary Rowett could stick with the same side. If he does want to freshen things up, Andreas Voglsammer could make his full debut after coming off the bench in south Wales. Mason Bennett (hamstring) remains absent with Zian Flemming and Tom Bradshaw also ruled out. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Dina-Asher Smith wants research into ‘huge’ impact periods have on performance South Africa hold upper hand in first Test despite Ben Stokes breakthroughs Hearts punished for poor defending in defeat to Zurich Mike Dean: I made mistake over hair-pull in Tottenham and Chelsea game Ben Stokes leads England fightback but South Africa on top at Lord’s Shrewsbury hope to see Ryan Bowman return for Ipswich clash Milestone for Kane and Mourinho helps groundsman – Thursday’s sporting social Thierry Nevers in line for Newport debut against Tranmere QPR duo Taylor Richards and Chris Willock set to return against Rotherham Barnsley condemn derogatory chanting towards Bristol Rovers staff member More from The Courier Boy, 15, last seen at Perth school found safe and well Dad who lost son to suicide hits out at further delay to Dundee crisis… 1 'Male midwives are not controversial': Dundee council leader John Alexander breaks silence on period… 1 Thursday court round-up — Sinister kiss-chase allegation Fife family left homeless after fire 'overwhelmed' by community's support 0 Allan Bryant: New temporary officer to lead Glenrothes case as family open up on…