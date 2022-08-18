Ben Stokes leads England fightback but South Africa on top at Lord’s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ben Stokes leads England fightback but South Africa on top at Lord’s

By Press Association
August 18 2022, 7.27pm Updated: August 18 2022, 7.31pm
Ben Stokes claimed three wickets for England on day two but South Africa still ended with a healthy lead (Adam Davy/PA)
South Africa ended day two of the first Test at Lord’s with a healthy lead of 124 despite the best efforts of England captain Ben Stokes, who took two wickets in seven balls and claimed a third scalp late on to help his side fight back.

Sarel Erwee threatened to take the opener of the three-match series away from the hosts with a well-crafted fifty after sharing 85 for the first wicket with Proteas skipper Dean Elgar.

Erwee had made 73 when he was wrapped on his right glove by Stokes, who adopted the role of enforcer during the evening session despite appearing to be struggling with his left knee.

During a devilish spell from the Pavilion End, Stokes also trapped Rassie van der Dussen in front with South Africa slumping from 187 for three to 210 for six.

Stuart Broad and Jack Leach chipped in to add to earlier wickets for James Anderson and Matthew Potts before tea but the tourists regrouped to close on 289 for seven to hold the upper hand.

Kagiso Rabada had been the key figure at the start of day two with the scalp of Ollie Pope crucial in dismissing England for 165 inside an hour.

The hosts resumed on 116 for six and all eyes were on Pope but he failed to make the most of a life from the sixth ball of the morning.

Ollie Pope
England’s Ollie Pope reacts after losing his wicket (Adam Davy/PA)

Pope edged Rabada to Erwee, who in comical fashion spilled the first chance, almost clung onto the second before he could not gather at the third attempt while falling over.

England’s number three soon played on after adding just 12 to his overnight 61 not out and despite some positivity from Broad and Leach, who made 15 each and with it the joint-third highest score of the hosts’ total, Rabada got the former with a slower ball and dismissed Anderson lbw for a golden duck to finish with five for 52, which put his name on the Lord’s honours board.

It was then over to the Proteas batters and Erwee, in only his fifth Test, had to overcome a couple of nervy moments against Anderson before lunch.

Two drives to the boundary in quick succession ensured Erwee got the afternoon session under way in confident fashion before he turned his focus to pinching singles and twos while Stokes kept an attacking field of four slips.

Ben Stokes
Ben Stokes celebrates after taking the wicket of South Africa’s Rassie van der Dussen (Adam Davy/PA)

Erwee reached his half-century off 89 balls when he guided the ball through cover for four off Broad, but had lost opening partner Dean Elgar by that point in unfortunate circumstances.

Elgar was three away from fifty when despite smothering Anderson’s delivery, the ball ricocheted off his elbow guard and rolled back onto the stumps with the bails dislodged to end the 85-run partnership for the first wicket.

Potts bounced back from an initial expensive spell to end Keegan Petersen’s breezy knock of 24, but England still required some magic with the Proteas on 158 for two at tea.

Leach was the first to provide it with Aiden Markram deceived by a flighted ball, which kissed the outside edge and Ben Foakes did the rest behind the stumps.

England were still firmly behind the eight-ball until Stokes pushed through the pain barrier in a stunning spell of two for 14 off five overs.

The all-rounder cut short his first stint after seemingly struggling with his left knee but elected himself to bounce his team out of trouble.

Stokes roughed up Erwee, who gloved up in the air for Foakes to bring his fine knock of 73 to an end before Van der Dussen went lbw.

When Broad produced a beauty to take Kyle Verreynne’s edge for his 100th Test wicket at Lord’s, South Africa had lost three batters for 23 runs in eight overs.

Marco Jansen (41 not out) and Keshav Maharaj steadied the ship with a flurry of boundaries in an entertaining stand of 72, but the latter went for 41 to another bouncer by Stokes, who again attempted to drag his side out of a hole.

