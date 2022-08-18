Hearts boss Robbie Neilson: We have a chance when we go back to Tynecastle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hearts boss Robbie Neilson: We have a chance when we go back to Tynecastle

By Press Association
August 18 2022, 10.21pm
Hearts will have to overcome a one-goal deficit (Ennio Leanza/AP)
Hearts manager Robbie Neilson hailed his players for coming through a rocky period in Switzerland and setting up a chance to reach the Europa League.

Lawrence Shankland gave Hearts the lead from the penalty spot midway through the first half of their Europa League play-off first leg against Zurich but the hosts were ahead inside 12 minutes.

Hearts survived some scares to take a 2-1 deficit back to Edinburgh and Neilson believes their fans can roar them to victory at Tynecastle next week.

“I thought the players were outstanding,” he told Hearts TV. “We started the game well and got the goal, and then lost two goals in quick succession which rocked us a wee bit. But I thought the players responded really well.

“To come here against the Swiss champions, with a lot of international players, a very, very good team, and we held our own, created chances. Yes, at times we rode our luck, but that’s part of football.

“I was really pleased with the players but now we have a chance when we go back to Tynecastle next Thursday, 20,000 fans screaming their head off. It’s going to be an entertaining night.

“The fans were outstanding from the minute they arrived, were here hours before the game and were singing right the way through, and the subs were doing their running and the guys were still cheering them.

“I’m sure they will have a magnificent night and hopefully next week back at Tynecastle we can give them something to really cheer about.”

[[title]]

[[text]]

