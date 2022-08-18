Joe Fraser wins all-around gymnastics gold at European Championships

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Joe Fraser wins all-around gymnastics gold at European Championships

By Press Association
August 18 2022, 10.25pm Updated: August 18 2022, 11.14pm
Joe Fraser won gold in the men’s all-around final (Pavel Golovkin/AP)
Joe Fraser won Britain’s first all-around gymnastics gold at the European Championships in Munich.

Fraser had battled back to fitness following a ruptured appendix and fractured foot ahead of the Commonwealth Games, where he won the individual pommel horse and parallel bars titles as well as team gold in Birmingham, his home city.

The 23-year-old recovered from an average floor routine to top both the pommel horse and parallel bars events.

Joe Fraser on his way to gold
Fraser then produced a fine high bar routine on his final apparatus with a score of 13.700 to secure gold on a total of 85.565, with Turkey duo Ahmet Onder (85.131) and Adem Asil (84.465) also on the podium.

“This is incredible. We have had a real big journey to get here today, just even competing on six apparatus, not many people thought I could do it,” Fraser said to the British Gymnastics website.

“There’s no doubt the all-around medal is the big one. I’ve always loved the all-around whenever people ask I say I’m an all-arounder and now I feel like I can say that with true confidence and pride.”

Fraser also qualified for the final of the pommel and parallel bars, while Great Britain team-mates Giarnni Regini-Moran (floor, vault and parallel bars), Courtney Tulloch (vault and rings), James Hall (high bar) and Jake Jarman (floor) also made it through in the individual competitions.

Jake Heyward took silver in the men’s 1500m while Eilish McColgan earned women’s 5,000m bronze in the evening’s action at the Olympiastadion.

Heyward came through to finish behind Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen, who set a new championship record of three minutes and 32.76 seconds.

Great Britain's Jake Heyward walks with a flag
Jake Heyward revealed he had been ill in the build up to the race (Martin Meissner/AP)

“Obviously winning a silver medal is an incredible achievement, but I am disappointed that I couldn’t go with him (Ingebrigtsen) and push him for the gold – he almost ran a separate race,” said Heyward, who had been ill earlier in the week.

McColgan, the double Commonwealth Games champion and European 10,000m silver medalist, ran 14min 59.34secs.

Konstanze Klosterhalfen took gold for Germany, beating Turkey’s Yasemin Can, the 10,000m champion.

“Everyone thought I was mad wanting to do the double or three, but I’ve got four medals and four medals more than I did at the start of the year and I’m just so proud,” McColgan said.

Jazmin Sawyers secured bronze in the long jump after recording 6.80m in her final attempt.

In the 200m, Dina Asher-Smith returned to form to book her place in the final, winning her heat with a run of 22.53 seconds, while Jodie Williams also qualified for the final.

Zharnel Hughes, Charlie Dobson and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake all qualified for the men’s 200m final.

Hughes, who won silver in the 100m, was the fastest qualifier in the 200m as he won his heat in 20.19 seconds, with Dobson (20.21) winning the next before Mitchell-Blake (20.34) finished second in the final heat behind Italy’s Filippo Tortu.

Earlier on Thursday, 1,500m world champion Jake Wightman cruised into the men’s 800m semi-finals, where he will be joined by team-mates Daniel Rowden and Ben Pattison.

Great Britain's Keely Hodgkinson (centre) in action at the European Championships
Keely Hodgkinson (centre) produced a composed run in her her (Martin Meissner/AP)

In the women’s 800m, Olympic, world and Commonwealth silver medallist Keely Hodgkinson won her heat to qualify for the semi-finals along with team-mates Alex Bell and Jemma Reekie.

Jodie Williams ran a season’s best of 22.92 seconds to lead the qualifiers into the semi-finals of the 200m, but Beth Dobbin was disqualified for a false start.

Daryll Neita, who won bronze in the 100m on Tuesday, opted to withdraw from the 200m and 4x100m relay to prepare for the remainder of the season.

