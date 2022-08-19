Jessica Pegula stops Emma Raducanu’s run in Cincinnati By Press Association August 19 2022, 4.33am Emma Raducanu’s scintillating early run at the Western and Southern Open has ended in a 7-5 6-4 defeat to Jessica Pegula (Jeff Dean/AP) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Emma Raducanu’s scintillating early run at the Western and Southern Open has ended in a 7-5 6-4 defeat to Jessica Pegula. The British 10th seed opened her campaign in Cincinnati with impressive victories over WTA Tour veterans Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka. But the top-ranked American proved too tough a mountain for the defending US Open champion to climb. Hear her ROAR 🗣️🇺🇸 @JLPegula stops Raducanu's run and reaches the quarterfinals at the @CincyTennis once again! pic.twitter.com/46T8HBFjSq— wta (@WTA) August 19, 2022 Pegula took control early in the match, dictating ground play and converting two break-point opportunities to clinch the first set. Another break early in the second then gave world number eight the momentum she needed to secure her place in the quarter-finals. Pegula’s technical prowess disrupted the clinical tennis Raducanu exhibited in her earlier matches, with the 19-year-old giving up 21 unforced errors in the loss. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Stephen Robinson has his eye on bringing Alex Gogic back to St Mirren PA Sport Trivia (20/08/2022) Eddie Howe not interested in letting Bruno Guimaraes leave Newcastle Jurgen Klopp hits back at Gabriel Agbonlahor over Man Utd comments Jurgen Klopp: Last season’s Man Utd thrashings will not help Liverpool on Monday Motherwell manager Steven Hammell waiting on Robert Snodgrass decision Nottingham Forest complete signing of Morgan Gibbs-White from Wolves Bournemouth preparing for the challenge of stopping ‘incredible’ Gabriel Jesus Heather Knight ruled out of India series and WBBL after hip surgery Welcome injury boost for Portsmouth ahead of Bristol Rovers clash More from The Courier Cooking on a Budget: Two fun lunch options for youngsters SNP scrap £50,000 island bond 'election gimmick' Dundee member of 'super-secret' group of paedophiles is jailed Fife sex predator jailed for attack on sleeping woman 5 local garages for your next service or MOT in Dundee, Angus and Fife Woman charged after girl, 15, seriously injured in Dundee dog attack