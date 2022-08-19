Cameron Norrie sails into Western and Southern Open quarter-finals By Press Association August 19 2022, 5.01am Cameron Norrie cruised into the quarter-finals of the Western and Southern Open with a dominant win over American wild card Ben Shelton (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press/AP) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Cameron Norrie cruised into the quarter-finals of the Western and Southern Open with a dominant win over American wild card Ben Shelton. The British ninth seed was untouchable in the first set, dominating his 229th ranked opponent’s service game to take the set to love. Another win for @cam_norrie 🔥Cameron Norrie cruises past Ben Shelton to secure his place in the quarter-finals 🙌@CincyTennis | #CincyTennis pic.twitter.com/mUMwNMN708— ATP Tour (@atptour) August 19, 2022 Although Shelton was able to hold serve twice in the second set, he was ultimately no match for Norrie’s all-around game. Norrie wrapped up the 6-0 6-2 result in just 58 minutes to book a clash with Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz. The 19-year-old eclipsed Marin Cilic in three sets in the third round and could overtake Rafael Nadal and Alexander Zverev for the second spot in the ATP rankings with victory in Cincinnati. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Stephen Robinson has his eye on bringing Alex Gogic back to St Mirren PA Sport Trivia (20/08/2022) Eddie Howe not interested in letting Bruno Guimaraes leave Newcastle Jurgen Klopp hits back at Gabriel Agbonlahor over Man Utd comments Jurgen Klopp: Last season’s Man Utd thrashings will not help Liverpool on Monday Motherwell manager Steven Hammell waiting on Robert Snodgrass decision Nottingham Forest complete signing of Morgan Gibbs-White from Wolves Bournemouth preparing for the challenge of stopping ‘incredible’ Gabriel Jesus Heather Knight ruled out of India series and WBBL after hip surgery Welcome injury boost for Portsmouth ahead of Bristol Rovers clash More from The Courier Cooking on a Budget: Two fun lunch options for youngsters SNP scrap £50,000 island bond 'election gimmick' Dundee member of 'super-secret' group of paedophiles is jailed Fife sex predator jailed for attack on sleeping woman 5 local garages for your next service or MOT in Dundee, Angus and Fife Woman charged after girl, 15, seriously injured in Dundee dog attack