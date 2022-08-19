On This Day in 1999: Teenage kicks cost Coventry £6million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

On This Day in 1999: Teenage kicks cost Coventry £6million

By Press Association
August 19 2022, 6.01am
Robbie Keane moved to Coventry for £6million on this day in 1999 (PA Archive)
Robbie Keane moved to Coventry for £6million on this day in 1999 (PA Archive)

Nineteen-year-old Robbie Keane became the then most expensive teenager in British football, completing a £6million move from Wolves to Coventry, on this day in 1999.

Keane had soon made a reputation as one of the most feared strikers in the Premier League and later cemented himself as one of the most successful goalscorers in the league’s history.

The Sky Blues splashed a record fee on Keane after he smashed in 29 goals in two seasons for Wolves in the second tier of English football.

The Irishman’s price tag proved not to weigh heavily on his shoulders and he made an instant impact after he netted both goals in a 2-0 win over Derby at Highfield Road on his debut.

However, Keane’s stay at Coventry did not last long after he made an impressive start to life at the club, scoring 12 in 31, Inter Milan spent £13million to take him to Italy.

The youngster failed to adapt to life in Serie A and after six appearances in six months, Keane joined Leeds on loan in December 2000.

Soccer – Barclays Premier League – Tottenham Hotspur v Sunderland – White Hart Lane
Robbie Keane scored over 100 goals for Tottenham (Sean Dempsey/PA)

Despite a spell of short stays at several clubs, it was at Tottenham where he settled down after he switched to White Hart Lane in 2002.

The Republic of Ireland international scored 112 times for the club over two spells – either side of an uninspiring spell at Liverpool – he made 306 appearances, and won the League Cup in 2008.

He was sent for a short spell on loan at West Ham before he packed his bags for good in 2011 to move to LA Galaxy.

Keane returned to England on loan at Aston Villa in 2012, and scored three more top flight goals to end his career with 126 to his name in the Premier League, putting him 16th in the league’s all-time goalscorers list.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Stephen Robinson interested in bringing Alex Gogic back to St Mirren (Jane Barlow/PA)
Stephen Robinson has his eye on bringing Alex Gogic back to St Mirren
On This Day in 1999: Teenage kicks cost Coventry £6million
PA Sport Trivia (20/08/2022)
Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has been linked with a move to Real Madrid (Richard Sellers/PA)
Eddie Howe not interested in letting Bruno Guimaraes leave Newcastle
Jurgen Klopp and Gabriel Agbonlahor (PA)
Jurgen Klopp hits back at Gabriel Agbonlahor over Man Utd comments
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (Martin Rickett/PA)
Jurgen Klopp: Last season’s Man Utd thrashings will not help Liverpool on Monday
Robert Snodgrass helped Luton to the play-offs last season (Nick Potts/PA)
Motherwell manager Steven Hammell waiting on Robert Snodgrass decision
Morgan Gibbs-White is Nottingham Forest’s 16th summer signing (David Davies/PA)
Nottingham Forest complete signing of Morgan Gibbs-White from Wolves
Bournemouth boss Scott Parker is a big fan of Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus, pictured (Mike Egerton/PA)
Bournemouth preparing for the challenge of stopping ‘incredible’ Gabriel Jesus
Heather Knight will not play again for England in 2022 (Simon Marper/PA)
Heather Knight ruled out of India series and WBBL after hip surgery
Clark Robertson is one of five players back for Portsmouth this weekend (John Walton/PA)
Welcome injury boost for Portsmouth ahead of Bristol Rovers clash

More from The Courier

Pizza quesadilla with pepperoni and marinara sauce with cheese pull; Shutterstock ID 1905751312; purchase_order: ; job:
Cooking on a Budget: Two fun lunch options for youngsters
The SNP has scrapped their island bonds policy.
SNP scrap £50,000 island bond 'election gimmick'
Carl Harvey leaves Dundee Sheriff Court
Dundee member of 'super-secret' group of paedophiles is jailed
The McPhees were jailed at the high court in Edinburgh
Fife sex predator jailed for attack on sleeping woman
Mechanic checking the underside of a car during an MOT in Dundee
5 local garages for your next service or MOT in Dundee, Angus and Fife
An XL Bully, similar to the one in the attack, and Rosemount Road. Image for illustrative purposes only.
Woman charged after girl, 15, seriously injured in Dundee dog attack