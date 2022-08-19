Welcome injury boost for Portsmouth ahead of Bristol Rovers clash By Press Association August 19 2022, 9.47am Clark Robertson is one of five players back for Portsmouth this weekend (John Walton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Portsmouth have been handed a huge injury boost for the visit of Bristol Rovers. Joe Morrell (hernia), Denver Hume (back) and Clark Robertson (foot) have all returned to training this week and will be available for selection for the first time this season. Jayden Reid and Ryan Tunnicliffe (both hamstring) are also fit after recent issues. Tunnicliffe is expected to leave Fratton Park before the end of the transfer window after attracting bids from other clubs. Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton hopes to have midfielder Josh Grant available. Grant, who missed the 3-0 defeat at Barnsley on Tuesday, has returned to training but may only be fit enough for a place on the bench. Barton suggested that John Marquis may not start the game but said the striker will feature at some point against his former club. James Gibbons is a long-term absentee with a fractured metatarsal, while fellow defender Nick Anderton is also missing after being diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Stephen Robinson has his eye on bringing Alex Gogic back to St Mirren PA Sport Trivia (20/08/2022) Eddie Howe not interested in letting Bruno Guimaraes leave Newcastle Jurgen Klopp hits back at Gabriel Agbonlahor over Man Utd comments Jurgen Klopp: Last season’s Man Utd thrashings will not help Liverpool on Monday Motherwell manager Steven Hammell waiting on Robert Snodgrass decision Nottingham Forest complete signing of Morgan Gibbs-White from Wolves Bournemouth preparing for the challenge of stopping ‘incredible’ Gabriel Jesus Heather Knight ruled out of India series and WBBL after hip surgery Harvey Barnes back in contention for Leicester against Southampton More from The Courier Cooking on a Budget: Two fun lunch options for youngsters SNP scrap £50,000 island bond 'election gimmick' Dundee member of 'super-secret' group of paedophiles is jailed Fife sex predator jailed for attack on sleeping woman 5 local garages for your next service or MOT in Dundee, Angus and Fife Woman charged after girl, 15, seriously injured in Dundee dog attack