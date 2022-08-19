Bournemouth preparing for the challenge of stopping ‘incredible’ Gabriel Jesus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bournemouth preparing for the challenge of stopping 'incredible' Gabriel Jesus

By Press Association
August 19 2022, 10.39am
Bournemouth boss Scott Parker is a big fan of Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus, pictured (Mike Egerton/PA)
Bournemouth boss Scott Parker is a big fan of Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus, pictured (Mike Egerton/PA)

Bournemouth boss Scott Parker admits his side face a major challenge to nullify the threat of “incredible” Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus.

Jesus claimed his first Gunners goals since his summer switch from Manchester City by netting twice in last weekend’s 4-2 Premier League success over Leicester.

Parker, whose newly-promoted Cherries are bidding to bounce back from a 4-0 thrashing at champions City, is full of admiration for the Brazil international and braced for another severe test when Mikel Arteta’s men visit Vitality Stadium on Saturday evening.

“Gabriel Jesus is a brilliant signing, an amazing signing really,” said Parker.

“Mikel had the player at Manchester City and he’s a top forward, an incredible centre forward.

“He’s probably got every facet to his game as a number nine: can drop in, can link play, is also a threat on your backline as well, endless work-rate in terms of pressing and leading the line from that sense.

“It’s a real challenge for us at the weekend to try and keep him quiet, he’s a big player for them.”

Arsenal are one of only two clubs with a 100 per cent record following the opening two rounds of top-flight fixtures, alongside Pep Guardiola’s early leaders.

The north London club were bottom of the division after losing their opening three matches last season.

Having ultimately missed out on Champions League qualification to rivals Tottenham last term, Parker has backed the Gunners – who also recruited Oleksandr Zinchenko this summer – to be “right up there this year”.

“What Mikel has done in a short space of time is fantastic,” said Parker.

“The progression they’ve made in terms of signings has enhanced them even more.

“I seriously see them as a team that are going to be right up there this year. They’re a technical team with huge quality all over the pitch.

“We’ll embrace that, we’re ready for that and we’ll do the work we can to try and nullify that and try and make it uncomfortable as much as we can, while also understanding the challenges that we’re going to face and the problems they’re going to cause.

“We have a big challenge ahead of us.”

