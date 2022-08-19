PA Sport Trivia (20/08/2022)

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

PA SPORT BIRTHDAYS

Don King (boxing) – controversial promoter, born 1931.

Bernhard Russi (skiing) – Swiss former downhill Olympic champion, born 1948.

John Emburey (cricket) – former Middlesex and England spinner, born 1952.

Steve Stone (soccer) – former Nottingham Forest and England midfielder, and a former first-team coach at Newcastle, born 1971.

Scott Quinnell (rugby union) – former Wales back-rower and captain, born 1972.

Yuri Zhirkov (soccer) – former Chelsea winger, born 1983.

Alvaro Negredo (soccer) – former Manchester City and Middlesbrough striker, now with Cadiz, born 1985.

Stephen Ward (soccer) – former Stoke, Burnley and Wolves player, born 1985.

Leigh Griffiths (soccer) – Scotland striker formerly at Celtic and currently at Mandurah City, born 1990.

Natalie Sciver (cricket) – England all-rounder, born 1992.

Janine Beckie (soccer) – Canada international forward who plays in the National Women’s Soccer League for Portland Thorns, born 1994.

ON THIS DAY IN SPORT

1906: One of the early greats of British tennis, HW ‘Bunny’ Austin, was born. He teamed up with Fred Perry to win four consecutive Davis Cup finals between 1933 and 1936. He made it to the Wimbledon final in 1932 and 1938 but was beaten both times. Austin died in Coulsdon, south London, in 2000.

1988: Jack Nicklaus tied for 34th place in The International at Castle Pines, Colorado, and became the first man to take his career earnings above the USD five million mark on the US Tour.

2002: Australia captain Steve Waugh joined Kent for a month-long stint at the end of the County Championship season.

2004: Jonathan Woodgate joined Real Madrid from Newcastle for £13.4million.

2006: Pakistan left the field and later forfeited the match after being accused by umpire Darrell Hair of ball-tampering during their Test with England at The Oval.

2008: Usain Bolt won gold in the 200 metres in a world record time of 19.30 seconds to complete a sprint double at the Beijing Olympics.

2009: Bolt won the gold medal in the 200m at the World Championships in Berlin in a new world record time of 19.19secs.

2012: Augusta National, home of the US Masters, announced its first two women members – former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and business executive Darla Moore.

2013: Hope Powell left her role as England women’s senior team head coach, ending her 15-year period in charge.

2017: Sir Mo Farah won the 3,000 metres at the Muller Grand Prix at Birmingham’s Alexander Stadium, his final appearance on a track in this country.

2018: Burnley’s “greatest ever player” Jimmy McIlroy died at the age of 86.

PA SPORT SELECTIVE TV GUIDE

Today (Saturday, August 20)

SOCCER: Premier League, Tottenham v Wolves – BT Sport 1 1130, Bournemouth v Arsenal – Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League 1700; cinch Premiership, Hibernian v Rangers – Sky Sports Football 1200; Vanarama National League, Notts County v Chesterfield – BT Sport 1 1700; Serie A, Torino v Lazio – BT Sport 2 1730, Inter Milan v Spezia – BT Sport 1 1930; Ligue 1, Marseille v Nantes – BT Sport 2 2000; MLS, New York Red Bulls v FC Cincinnati – Sky Sports Main Event 2300.

CRICKET: Test, England v South Africa – Sky Sports Main Event 1030, Sky Sports The Hundred 1015; The Hundred (men), Trent Rockets v London Spirit – Sky Sports The Hundred 1900, Sky Sports Main Event 1930.

BOXING: World heavyweight title fight build-up, Oleksandr Usyk v Anthony Joshua – Sky Sports Action 1800 (Fight on Sky Sports Box Office).

GOLF: D+D Real Czech Masters – Sky Sports Golf 1130; BMW Championship – Sky Sports Golf 1600, Sky Sports Main Event 2200.

CYCLING: Tour of Denmark – Eurosport 1 1245; Vuelta a Espana – Eurosport 1 1400.

SNOOKER: European Masters – Eurosport 2 1900.

MOTOR RACING: WRC, Rally Belgium – BT Sport 4 1000.

MOTORCYCLING: MotoGP, Austrian Grand Prix practice – BT Sport 2 0800. Qualifying – BT Sport 2 1100.

SPORT: European Championships – BBC Two 0900-1315 and 1630, BBC One 1315.

BASEBALL: MLB, Atlanta Braves v Houston Astros – BT Sport 2 0000 (Sun).

RACING: Ebor Festival in York – ITV 1325.

Tomorrow (Sunday, August 21)

SOCCER: Sky Bet Championship, Bristol City v Cardiff – Sky Sports Football 1130, Sky Sports Main Event 1200; Ligue 1, Strasbourg v Reims – BT Sport 1 1200, Clermont v Nice – BT Sport 1 1400, Lille v Paris St Germain – BT Sport 2 1930; Premier League, Leeds v Chelsea – Sky Sports Premier League 1300, Sky Sports Main Event 1400, Newcastle v Man City – Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League 1600; Serie A, Napoli v Monza – BT Sport 1 1730, Empoli v Fiorentina – BT Sport 2 1730, Atalanta v AC Milan – BT Sport 1 1930.

CRICKET: International Test, England v South Africa – Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports The Hundred 1015; The Hundred (men), Northern Superchargers v Manchester Originals – Sky Sports The Hundred, Sky Sports Main Event 1900.

GOLF: D+D Real Czech Masters – Sky Sports Golf 1200; BMW Championship – Sky Sports Golf 1630, Sky Sports Main Event 2200.

CYCLING: Vuelta a Espana – Eurosport 1 1115.

SNOOKER: European Masters – Eurosport 2 1300-1600 and 1900.

MOTOR RACING: WRC, Rally Belgium – BT Sport 1 0830.

MOTORCYCLING: MotoGP, Austrian Grand Prix – BT Sport 2 0915.

SPORT: European Championships – BBC Two 1000-1350 and 1735, BBC One 1350.

BASEBALL: MLB, Philadelphia Phillies v New York Mets – BT Sport 4 1830, Baltimore Orioles v Boston Red Sox – BT Sport 1 0000 (Mon).

PA SPORT QUIZ

1. Which Premier League football team play at the City Ground?

2. At which event did Rory McIlroy win his first major championship?

3. Who is currently top of the men’s tennis rankings?

4. England forward Nikita Parris joined Manchester United from which Women’s Super League club?

5. How many Olympic gold medals has cyclist Dame Laura Kenny won?

6. Who is captain of England women’s rugby union side?

7. Which fight does the “Fight of the Century” usually refer to?

8. In which race did Laura Muir win Commonwealth gold in Birmingham?

9. Who does England batter Tammy Beaumont captain in the Hundred?

10. In netball, who won the Vitality Superleague in 2022?

ANSWERS: 1. Nottingham Forest; 2. 2011 US Open; 3. Daniil Medvedev; 4. Arsenal; 5. Five; 6. Sarah Hunter; 7. Joe Frazier vs. Muhammad Ali; 8. 1500m; 9. Welsh Fire; 10. Manchester Thunder.