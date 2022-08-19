Steven Gerrard confident Diego Carlos will play ‘big chunk’ of season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Steven Gerrard confident Diego Carlos will play ‘big chunk’ of season

By Press Association
August 19 2022, 12.17pm Updated: August 19 2022, 2.33pm
Aston Villa summer signing Diego Carlos has had successful surgery on a ruptured Achilles tendon (Nick Potts/PA)
Aston Villa summer signing Diego Carlos has had successful surgery on a ruptured Achilles tendon (Nick Potts/PA)

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard expects Diego Carlos to play a “big chunk” of the season after suffering a ruptured Achilles tendon.

Summer signing Carlos has had successful surgery on the injury he sustained on his second competitive Villa appearance against Everton last weekend.

The Brazilian, a reported £26million recruit from Sevilla, is set to be missing for several months, but Gerrard insists the 29-year-old will still play a significant role this season.

“It’s certainly a blow to lose a player of his importance,” Gerrard said ahead of Saturday’s Premier League trip to Crystal Palace.

“We’ve had a week for that to sink in and for us to process that. He’s had successful surgery (on Thursday), so we’ll look forward and try and be positive.

“Each day that passes he’s closer to a return, and we’ll give him all the patience and support he needs from a medical point of view.

“He’ll play again this season, for sure. We’re very confident of that.

“It’s very difficult to put a timeframe on this injury because the surgery in this situation – and in most cases – is pretty straightforward.

“The important bit is how the rehabilitation goes and you’ve got to hit your targets as you go along. But, for sure, he’ll still play this season and he’ll have a big chunk of the season as well.”

Less than two weeks remain of the transfer window and Gerrard says he is mulling over whether defensive additions are needed in light of Carlos’ injury.

Centre-half Kortney Hause, who has not played since January and underwent a knee operation in the summer, has returned to full-time training this week.

Gerrard said: “We’re having talks behind the scenes to decide what we do. I don’t think there’s an urgent need (to make a signing).

“We’ve still got three fully-fit centre halves that are ready to go, Kortney’s just joined the group and is back in full training and we’ve got some fantastic young kids that are brewing in the background as well.

“There’s no urgent need as in hours or days. We’ve got time from now until the end of the window to decide whether we need to get more support in that area.”

Villa bounced back from their opening-day defeat at Bournemouth to beat Everton 2-1 at home.

Danny Ings and Ollie Watkins combined well against Everton, while Emiliano Buendia impressed after replacing Philippe Coutinho as a second-half substitute and staked his claim for a starting spot by scoring the winner.

Gerrard said: “It’s not a case of having favourites or a best front three, it’s about horses for courses and what we think the game in front of us demands.

“We’ve got a lot of attacking options and big talents who all bring different skillsets.

“They’re all extremely important to us and they will be over the course of the season.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Hope Powell left her role after 15 years (Nick Potts/PA)
On this day in 2013: Hope Powell left role as England head coach
Norwich boss Dean Smith was impressed with the performance of two-goal hero Josh Sargent (Joe Giddens/PA)
Dean Smith praises match-winner Josh Sargent for making most of chance to shine
Matheus Nunes impressed for Sporting in last season’s Champions League (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Bruno Lage backs Matheus Nunes after joking Pep Guardiola drove up fee by £10m
Brendan Rodgers knows another top six challenge will be difficult this season (Simon Marper/PA)
Brendan Rodgers: Leicester can only set expectations when transfer window closes
Thomas Tuchel, pictured, has confirmed he is in talks over a new Chelsea contract (Joe Giddens/PA)
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel confirms talks with Blues over contract extension
Richarlison joined Tottenham from Everton earlier this summer. (Steve Welsh/PA)
Antonio Conte likes ‘nasty’ edge that Richarlison offers to Tottenham
Adam Lyth hit a quickfire half-century (Adam Davy/PA)
David Wiese and Adam Lyth end Birmingham Phoenix’s unbeaten home record
Norwich City’s Josh Sargent celebrates scoring their side’s second goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich. Picture date: Friday August 19, 2022.
Josh Sargent double gives Norwich victory over Millwall
Partick Thistle eased to victory over Inverness at Firhill (Jane Barlow/PA)
Partick Thistle thrash previously unbeaten Inverness to go top of Championship
Casemiro is on his way to Old Trafford (Nick Potts/PA)
Manchester United agree deal for Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro

More from The Courier

Kirkcaldy Half Marathon 2022 will also start at Beveridge Park.
Kirkcaldy half marathon: Road closures revealed as 700 runners sign up
0
A box of chips with the words chippy or chipper on it
Chippy or chipper? Our survey results end the chip shop name debate
0
Cross Tay Link Road
WATCH: Aerial footage shows progress of Cross Tay Link Road construction
0
Courier News - Julia Bryce story - CR0037240 -- Restaurant review: The Menu magazine - 2 pages in print and online on Deans Restaurant -- Picture shows dry ice cocktail ''Love of is in the Air cocktail'' - Dean's Restaurant, Kinnoull Street, Perth - Friday 5th August 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Restaurant review: Uncover the magic and mystery of Deans Restaurant in Perth
0
Aston Villa summer signing Diego Carlos has had successful surgery on a ruptured Achilles tendon (Nick Potts/PA)
A literary masterpiece can’t be painted if subtle shades of meaning no longer exist.
Murray Davidson.
Beat Aberdeen and St Johnstone will turn an OK start into a good one,…
0